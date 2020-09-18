Android users may have one of the biggest app stores in the world, but that doesn’t mean it offers everything they want. With Lucky Patcher, you can turn your official app store experience into an even better one, with the ability to customize your device and apps, so they do what you want them to do. Even better, it’s free to use.

Before You Download Lucky Patcher

Lucky Patcher is an Android tool, and there are certain requirements that must be met before you can use it:

Android 2.3.3 Gingerbread or higher required

2 GB RAM minimum for best results

8 GB internal storage

Works on both rooted and unrooted devices

The app also requires you to agree to a set of permissions – if you don’t, you can’t use Lucky Patcher:

Modify system settings

Permission to modify and delete from SD card

Draw over other apps

Permission to modify and delete on system rom on rooted devices

Location access for ads

How to Download Lucky Patcher:

Open the browser on your phone and download Lucky Patcher onto your Android device Open your Android settings and tap on Security Enable the option for Unknown Sources – failure to do this will mean the app will not work Now open your Android downloads location and tap the file to start installing it Once the icon is on your home screen, the app is installed, and you can use it

How to Use Lucky Patcher

Using Lucky Patcher to modify apps is quite simple:

Tap the application you want to modify Tap on Create Modified APK Tap on Patch for Modification of APK Go to the folder named /sdcard/LuckyPatcher/Modified/ and tap on your folder to open it Install the file

Lucky Patcher Features

Lucky Patcher does more than just let you modify files

Remove Ads – get rid of the ads that spoil your game enjoyment

get rid of the ads that spoil your game enjoyment Convert Standard Apps to System Apps – this allows you to keep any app on your device permanently

this allows you to keep any app on your device permanently Move Apps and Files – move apps or files from built-in storage to your memory card

move apps or files from built-in storage to your memory card Back-Up Your Files – back data and files up, including installed apps before and after you, patch them.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are the answers to the more commonly asked questions regarding the Lucky Patcher app:

What is Lucky Patcher?

Lucky Patcher is an advanced Android tool with a ton of features and benefits. As well as helping you to modify Android apps and games, you can also remove irritating ads, move files, back up your apps and files, and even turn an app into a system app; that way, you can never lose it from your device. It is completely free to use, and you can use it on any Android device, whether it is rooted or not.

How Safe is Lucky Patcher?

That depends on your interpretation of safe. It will not introduce any malware, viruses, or anything else like that to your device, but it does modify your device and apps. The app requires you to agree to several permissions to run, and some of those can result in device security is disabled. This app is not for the faint-hearted; it is designed for enthusiasts and experts who want to modify things beyond what the official store allows.

Can I Remove Lucky Patcher?

Yes. Simply uninstall it in the same way you would any other Android app.

Is There Any Malware in Lucky Patcher?

The developers say that the app is clean, and we haven’t found any malware on our tests. However, it is updated on a regular basis, and, although some of those updated fix bugs, they also have the potential to introduce new security vulnerabilities. At the end of the day, you use this app at your own risk.

Do I Need to Root My Device?

While Lucky Patcher does work better on rooted devices, there is no requirement for you to do this. It will work on a non-rooted device and gives you a safer experience.

I Get An App Not Installed Error – How Do I Fix it?

By following these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Tap the menu button – the three vertical bars at the top of the screen Find and tap Play Protect on the menu. Find the option to Scan Device for Security Threats and disable it. A warning message appears; tap OK and install Lucky Patcher – it should be OK now.

Can I Install it on iOS?

No, Lucky Patcher is only for Android devices, and there are no plans to introduce an iOS version.

If you are looking for a completely different app experience on your Android device, try Lucky Patcher. It’s free to use and could change how you use your apps and games for good.