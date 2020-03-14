How to download HappyMod App on your Android device

Android users have a new app store to download their apps and games, but it’s an app store with a difference. Its called HappyMod, and it’s packed with modified APK files, more than 30,000 at the time of writing, with more being added every day.

How to Install HappyMod APK:

The only way to get HappyMod on your device is to install the APK file, which is pretty easy to do:

Open Settings > Security on your device Enable the new option of Unknown Sources option and close Settings Download the HappyMod app APK onto your device and ignore the security prompt; tap OK Go to Downloads on your device and tap the .apk file – the installation will begin The HappyMod icon will load on your home screen when it’s finished

How to Use HappyMod:

HappyMod is set up much like an app store where you can see all the apps in categories. Simply choose your category, find an app or game, and tap to download it. You can also see the latest additions to HappyMod in a separate window.

Please note that the mods in the app store are gathered from the internet, and users can upload their own mods too. You can also ask the developers to find specific mods for you.

App Features:

HappyMod is full of cool features:

Modded Games – here you can modded versions for thousands of games

here you can modded versions for thousands of games Safe, Fast Downloads – every app is tested through a virus scanner to ensure your safety and downloads are incredibly fast

every app is tested through a virus scanner to ensure your safety and downloads are incredibly fast Multiple Language Support – HappyMod is supported in multiple languages, including English, Italian, Thai, simplified and traditional Chinese and many others

HappyMod is supported in multiple languages, including English, Italian, Thai, simplified and traditional Chinese and many others Pause/Resume – you can pause and resume your downloads at any time you want.

HappyMod Errors and Solutions

While HappyMod is stable, there are a few common errors being reported. Luckily, all of them are easy to fix:

Problem Parsing the Package

The APK parser needs to be able to read a string of symbols, characters, and/or digits from the app code, and if it can’t, it throws this error up. There are several reasons why this might happen – the file may not have downloaded properly; it may not have compatibility with your device, the file itself could be corrupted even. These are some of the possible things you can try to fix the error:

Method 1: Check Manifested HappyMod App APK File:

This is an app file that you customized in some way, perhaps to remove ads. If you did this, try this to fix it:

Open the HappyMod APK file on your device and find a file called andriomanifest.xml Open it and set it back to the default settings If you changed the name of the original file, this could also cause the issue.

Method 2: USB Debugging

Open Settings on your device and go to About Device Tap Build Number seven times, and you will see a message saying, “You are now a developer.” Back in Settings, tap on Developer options Enable USB Debugging and try installing HappyMod again – it should work

Method 3: File Corruption

If the APK file was corrupted, simply remove it from your device and start again. Make sure you download only from the official source and that the file is complete.

App Not Installed

There are a few reasons why HappyMod may not install on our device and several ways to fix it:

Method 1: Clear Package Installer Cache and Data

Open Settings>Apps (or Manage Apps) Tap System>Package Installer Tap on Clear Cache and Clear Data in turn – Android 6 Marshmallow users, look under Storage for these options

If HappyMod still isn’t working, try this:

Method 2: Enable Unknown Sources

Open Settings>Security Tap on the slider next to Unknown Sources to enable it Try again – if it doesn’t work, remove HappyMod from your device, ensure this option is enabled and install it again

Method 3: Rooted Devices Only

Open your browser, find and download a good root explorer app Open the app and copy the APK Open System>App and make sure permissions are enabled for the ap Close Settings and HappyMod should be working now

Method 4: Clear Space and Set Path

The main reason why apps don’t install is lack of space, or you are trying to install it in the wrong place. First, clear space on your device by deleting anything you don’t need and moving media files to external storage. If you are attempting to install it on your SD card, make sure it is correctly mounted. Where possible, avoid doing this as the package installer cannot always read the APK file on a card.

HappyMod is well worth trying and may end up being your app store of choice. Try it today, it’s free, and let the developers know what you think of it.