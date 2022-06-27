How Sports Gambling Has Evolved Thanks to Technology

Ads

We’re experiencing a massive surge in consumer interest in sports gambling. Over the past several years, we’ve seen the emergence of new sports betting technologies and far greater consumer activity in this growing industry.

But why is this the case? And what does the future of sports gambling look like?

Factors for the Sports Gambling Revolution

These are some of the most prominent factors that led to the sports gambling revolution:

Initial deregulation. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court got rid of a federal statute that had, for nearly three decades, restricted sports betting throughout the country. This initial deregulation was a massive spark, igniting the fire of the sports gambling revolution. With more people able to bet freely on a wide range of different sporting events, demand surged, and sports betting companies quickly flooded the market to provide more betting opportunities to a hungry population.

Communication and event excitement. Technology is also facilitating faster growth in the sports gambling world because of communication and excitement surrounding sports events. Thanks to social media and other communications technology, sports fans can interact with thousands to millions of their peers at once, sharing their excitement over every play.

The COVID-19 pandemic. We also need to acknowledge the role that the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting lockdowns , have had on sports betting. During the pandemic, sporting events were essentially off the table, so when sports finally returned, there was a surge of excitement and interest in them.

Additionally, lockdowns forced people to enjoy some of their favorite activities in new ways, encouraging them to utilize apps and connective technologies to interact with the world; this set the stage perfectly for using sports betting apps at home to enhance your enjoyment of a game.

Destigmatization. Thanks in part to some of the factors above, we’re seeing a massive destigmatization of sports gambling. Gambling has always been frowned upon, and there are still some detractors, but today’s population has a much more cavalier attitude toward this activity.

The spread of popularity. Popularity can sometimes be its own source of popularity. As more people download sports betting apps and get actively involved in sports betting, they contribute to the visibility and destigmatization of this hobby. There is a snowballing effect here, as more people learn about the dynamics of sports betting for the first time and begin to get involved.

New apps, new technologies, and new ways to bet. The development of new apps and new technologies made it more convenient and accessible for people to place sports bets. More importantly, we’ve recently seen the rise of dynamic new sports betting apps that completely change how people can bet on sports. Sporttrade , for example, allows users to dynamically trade in and out of your sports bets the same way you can trade stocks on the stock market.

With Sporttrade, users will have the ability to live in-game trade and even place “limit orders” to make a profit or minimize losses. Our entire approach to sports betting is being radically transformed before our eyes.

The Future of Sports Betting

So where does sports betting go from here?

It’s unlikely that the popularity of sports betting is going to decline. Instead, the existing popularity of the activity is likely to draw more people in. Barring any sort of legal regulation, this industry is poised for massive growth in the next several years and decades.

We can make three major predictions about what the future of sports betting might look like:

New ways to bet. Trading in and out of your sports bets like stocks has been one impressive breakthrough in the sports betting industry, and we’re likely to see even more creative breakthroughs in the future. Keep an eye out for new ways to bet and new ways to get involved.

The death of the taboo. Historically, betting has been a taboo – at least in the United States. Destigmatization has lessened this significantly, but you can still find segments of the population who looked down upon gambling. Over time, those lingering sentiments may finally begin to fade.

Microbetting. Historically, the most popular way to bet on sports has been to bet on the final outcome. But thanks to a surge of interest in microbetting, it’s becoming more popular to bet on individual sports moments, rather than final outcomes. Microbetting is settled faster and you can bet multiple times within the same game – making it more engaging for avid sports fans.

In the future, we may end up looking back on this era as the golden age of sports betting. Sports betting is more accessible and more popular than ever before, and we’re seeing an explosion of growth in sports betting technology and public interest.

It’s hard to say exactly where sports betting will go from here, but if you’re a fan of sports betting already, you’re probably going to be happy with wherever we’re headed.