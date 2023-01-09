Household brand SYSKA launches BEE compliant 5 Star rating ORB-Pro and Galaxia-Pro smart fans

Syska Group, the leading FMEG brand in India today announced the launch of ORB-Pro SFD4500 and Galaxia-Pro SFD5500 smart fans. The introduction of Syska smart fans has been propelled in its true style of bringing forth innovation and aesthetics while offering economic feasibility. These BLDC fans come with energy-saving technology that can cut electricity consumption by up to 50%.

With the goal of reaching every household, Syska has been on a growth trajectory by expanding its product line in the fans segment. The collection of fans by Syska has been conceptualised and developed to serve the needs and preferences of consumers while being environment friendly. While both the fans offer air delivery of 220cmm and blade sweep of 1200mm, the ORB-Pro smart fan utilises 30 Watt for Fan and around 5w for Lighting operation, whereas Galaxia-Pro smart fan consumes 30 Watt.

Commenting on the launch of both these fan models, Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “There is an opportunity for business growth in the fans category and we at Syska are committed towards energy conservation by delivering innovative products for our consumers that are light years ahead of their time. These fans are designed to be modern and technologically advanced and are guaranteed to provide unmatched performance. These appliances come with features that deliver on Syska’s promise of innovation.”

Key features of Syska ORB-Pro and Galaxia-Pro smart fans:

Noiseless and powerful motor – The fans come with advanced noiseless and powerful BLDC motor that provide superior air circulation

– The fans come with advanced noiseless and powerful BLDC motor that provide superior air circulation Dust resistance – The fans have been provided with aluminium blade with 3 coats of painting and having corrosion free and dust resistance finishing.

– The fans have been provided with aluminium blade with 3 coats of painting and having corrosion free and dust resistance finishing. Silent Performance – The fan blades are also carefully crafted to give silent performance at higher speed levels.

– The fan blades are also carefully crafted to give silent performance at higher speed levels. Superior metallic finish – Designed for the modern look with metallic finish of trims and blades so that these smart fans have a premium look.

– Designed for the modern look with metallic finish of trims and blades so that these smart fans have a premium look. IoT Enabled– These smart fans are compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Syska Smart Home App.

In line with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, these fans are manufactured indigenously. Customers can purchase these products from the leading retail stores. The ORB-Pro smart fan is available in Satin Gold, Pearl White and Himalayan Grey whereas, the Galaxia-Pro smart fan is available in Majestic Copper, Pearly Glow and Perky Grey. Both of these Pro series models have BEE compliance with 5 Star rating and having the service value of more than 6 m3/Min/W.

The Galaxia-Pro smart fan can be purchased at Rs. 8,999/- and ORB-Pro smart fan with in-built light feature can be purchased at Rs. 9,999/-.