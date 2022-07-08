Homegrown tech start-up Fire-Boltt forays into audio category with FirePods

Ads

Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt today announced its foray into the audio segment with the launch of FirePods- a series of true wireless earphones. The brand has unveiled three new TWS earphones under its FirePods series- Polaris, Atlas, and Rhythm which are equipped with ANC, ENC, and low latency gaming mode. The buds come with a glossy pebble finish and matt rubber oil finish design which not only makes them stylish but also a perfect companion to fulfill one’s daily needs. All three buds-Polaris, Atlas & Rhythm are currently available at a special introductory price of INR 1999/-, INR 2399/- & INR 3499/- respectively for a limited period, exclusively on Fireboltt.com and Flipkart.com.

As per IDC, Fire-Boltt has recently become the no.1 smartwatch player in India in Q1 2022 as the brand grabbed a market share of 24.6% in the wearables watch category, up significantly from 2.9% in Q1 2021. Fire-Boltt has achieved this formidable spot within 15 months in the market and today is the biggest name in the wearable watches category. After carving a niche for itself in the wearable watch category, the brand is now expanding its footprints and foraying into the audio category.

The audio market in India has grown exponentially at 74.7% YoY (year-over-year) in 2021, with 20.3 million units shipped. There is a significant demand for audio products that are comfortable and convenient to use for work-related calls to workout sessions. With the ANC feature included in these earbuds, consumers are reassured to have a seamless audio experience, no matter what!

These wireless earphones are an ideal choice for working professionals as well as students for their daily calls, online classes, or simply for enjoying an immersive music experience without background noise. With an overall playtime of up to 50 hours, these earbuds are a go-to option when you want to enjoy uninterrupted music for a longer period of time. Not only this, these earbuds come with Full touch UI inclusive of volume control. They are ergonomically designed and come with up to 13 mm speaker drivers, Supersync technology for fast pairing and instant connection, and charge 10 minutes for a three-hour playtime in Rhythm earbuds, and 20 minutes for an extra hour of playtime in Atlas and Polaris earbuds. All three earbuds come with USB Type-C charging.

Ads

Announcing Fire-Boltt’s foray into audio category, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt excitedly shared, “We are extremely confident with the recent win in the wearable watch segment and achieving the no. 1 spot by becoming the market leader. The diversification in our product portfolio with our foray into an audio category with the launch of FirePods for our customers is a step forward in our growth trajectory. Being a leader in the smartwatch category, we believe our new product offerings will set a benchmark in the industry. Our ambition has always been to provide innovative and premium quality products, easily accessible to customers at a competitive price. With the launch FirePods, we are confident we will be able to address the needs of our tech-savvy audiophile consumer base.”

Adding to the launch, Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “Fire-Boltt has risen to become the number 1 player in the wearable watch market and it would not have been possible without the support of our customers. Over the years, we have witnessed a significant demand for audio products that are comfortable and convenient to use for work-related calls to workout sessions. With our new TWS earbuds, we are hopeful to cater to the needs of our consumers and began a streak of being the undisputed leader even in the audio category.”

Detailed Product Specifications:

FirePods Polaris ANC 701 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)

Unique dual tone classy matt rubber oil finish case design with RGB breathing lights

Angled in-ear earbud design with 10mm full range heavy bass driver

ENC Dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)

ANC with 25db depth & forward feed transparency mode, 60ms low latency game mode

5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume

5.5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume

Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case

400mah charging case with 90 days long standby time

Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound – crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.

Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology

Full touch UI including volume control

FirePods Atlas ANC 801 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)

Classic pebble glossy finish design

13mm full range heavy bass driver

ANC & ENC dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)

ANC with 25db depth, forward feed transparency mode, 40ms low latency game mode

5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume

6 hrs (ANC on/ Transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume

Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case

320mah charging case

Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound – crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.

Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology

Full touch UI including volume control

FirePods Rhythm ANC 901 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)

Classic pebble design with digital led battery indicator

Glossy finish case & earbud

10mm full range heavy bass driver

ANC with 23db depth, forward feed transparency mode, low latency of 60ms game mode

7 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 8 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume

8 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 9 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume

Total 50 hrs playback time with charging case

10 mins charge = 3hrs earbud playback powered by fire charge technology

650mah charging case with 300 hrs standby time

Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound – crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.

Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

Full touch UI including volume control