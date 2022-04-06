Sennheiser’s premium CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earphones launched

Sennheiser today announced the launch of its CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earphones in India. The new CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earphones epitomize sound output of the highest order while also being supremely comfortable as well. Both the earphones boast of sleek lines, besides offering Active Noise Cancellation as well as transparent hearing.

Sennheiser said the excellent sound capability of its new True Wireless earphones has to do with the proprietary TrueResponse transducer that these come with. The German audio giant stated the technology has been developed for use on the company’s high-end earphones, with the bespoke acoustic system delivering high-fidelity stereo sound that is characterized by deep basses, natural mids, and a clear and detailed treble.

There also is the Sennheiser Smart Control App that comes with an integrated EQ that applies to both the CX Plus and CX True wireless earphones. So, whether it is about getting into some high intensity music by making the most of the Bass Boost preset or emphasizing on just the audio for listening to podcasts or making a phone call, you can have precise control for it all using the EQ.

Apart from advanced EQ controls, the Smart Control app also allows for efficient management of the Bluetooth connections as well as excellent quality sound output thanks to support for SBC, AAC, and aptX audio codec that the wireless earphones boast of. The earphones otherwise are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2.

Apart from these, the Smart Control app has also been updated to offer some nice functionality. These include Sound Check which provides users with a three step process for letting them find the perfect EQ pre-set that applies to their personal listening preferences. Similarly, there is also the Sound Zone setting where users have the ability to adjust EQ settings, Noise Cancellation, and Transparent Hearing according to different places. Those can be like the home, office, or while traveling. The earphones will automatically adjust the EQ setting as per the location where you are situated.

Coming to the battery life, the CX Plus True Wireless is able to last 24 hours on a single charge while the CX True Wireless can last 27 hours. As for its price, the CX Plus True Wireless can be yours for Rs. 14,990 while the CX True Wireless is priced Rs. 10,990. Both come in shades of White and Black.