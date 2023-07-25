Homegrown Smartwatch Maker Fire-Boltt Enters Indonesia Market

Homegrown smart wearables brand Fire-Boltt continues to expand in the Southeast Asian market with the new addition being Indonesia – South East Asia’s largest economy and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The brand made this move within a few months of venturing into Singapore & Vietnam and investing $ 1 million in the SeA markets.

Fire-Boltt is now the No.2 smartwatch brand globally* and is keeping up its promise of spreading quickly across the globe. SeA is the key pillar of the brand’s global expansion strategy as it is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world.

Speaking about the announcement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt said, “We see SeA region being one of the high-potential markets for us and within the region, Indonesia will be our key focus. We can draw many parallels between the Indian and Indonesian markets in terms of demographic, customer preferences, etc. Our initial research and feedback have shown that Indonesian consumer looks at affordable & feature-loaded products. We are working with a local team to understand market dynamics and bring those learning to our product portfolio.”

Fire-Boltt is incubated and backed by Savex Technologies in India. Savex is India’s third-largest technology distributor. For its Indonesia operations, Fire-Boltt has partnered with PT.INDO SMART TECHNOLOGIES.

Commenting on the development, PT.INDO SMART TECHNOLOGIES DIREKTUR, Ms. Judah Filah said, “I am very excited to be working on bringing the world’s No.2 smartwatch brand to the Indonesian market. Our country has 55% of the population in the age group of 20-60, and is increasingly becoming health & fitness conscious, Fire-Boltt provides them the option. And if you look at the Fire-Boltt portfolio, it brings in a huge range to the market which appeals to fashion enthusiasts as well. Fire-Boltt products are packed with the most advanced features and considering the average income of Indonesian people, their prices are extremely reasonable.”

“Fire-Boltt is also planning to expand its operations to Thailand and Malaysia in the coming months. Apart from its product quality, the brand is also focusing on improving its user experience. The company is implementing a warranty policy, strengthening its after-sales service, and providing free accessory support to Indonesian customers”, she added.