HAMMER Presents Active 2.0 and Cyclone Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

HAMMER India introduces the new HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch, extending the catalogue of HAMMER’s redefining consumer wearables technology. Packed with an array of impressive features, the new releases are poised to elevate the smartwatch experience for tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados alike. The launch is scheduled just in time for Amazon Prime Day on July 15th, a much-awaited annual virtual sale among a plethora of shoppers.

HAMMER ACTIVE 2.0

The HAMMER Active 2.0 smartwatch is an innovative wearable that combines style and functionality. With its large 1.95″ IPS display and 600 nits’ brightness, the Active 2.0 ensures a clear and vibrant visual experience. The metallic body and detachable silicone straps with 2 colour options (black & blue) offers both durability and comfort. Enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, and clear calling, and save up to 50 contacts for seamless communication. With IP67 water resistance, In-app GPS, weather updates, stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control, the HAMMER Active 2.0 puts convenience at your fingertips, and accompany you even in challenging environments.

The Active 2.0 functions on the app MasWear to run with multipurpose functionality. Stay on top of your health with the smartwatch’s comprehensive tracking capabilities, including sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature measurement, and women’s health tracking. Customize your watch face and choose from over 100+ wallpapers to personalize your Active 2.0. Access 60 sports modes, utilize the voice assistant and enjoy features like AOD, SOS, password protection, and many more.

HAMMER CYCLONE

The Cyclone boasts a striking 1.39″ round display with a brightness of 600 nits, 60 Hz refresh rate a metallic body and detachable strap with 4 colour options (midnight black, coral peach, navy blue, ash grey) that offer durability and comfort. Users can enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speaker and microphone that enhance the calling experience. Security and customization are assured with password protection, multiple watch faces, and enjoy an IP67 water resistance for worry-free usage. The watch provides three menu styles and access to over 100 sports modes and over 100+ wallpapers through the supportive app, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can track and analyse their activities with ease.

The Cyclone smartwatch also prioritizes health tracking. With features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a dedicated female health tracker, users can stay informed about their well-being and make informed lifestyle choices. The power-saving mode and adjustable vibration intensity, optimizing battery life and personalizing user experience. Users can take advantage of the voice assistant feature, call, and media control, and enjoy a wide range of functionalities, including weather updates, stopwatch, music control, camera control, alarm, timer, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, HAMMER Founder and CEO, said, “We are delighted to introduce the HAMMER Active 2.0 and the Cyclone, which combine innovative technology, style, and practicality. Launching this for Amazon Prime Day 2023 would mean consumers will have access to our new launches, at attractive prices. We are elated with the products’ wide-ranging functionality that supports the wearer from sunrise and in slumber. With their comprehensive health tracking, seamless connectivity, the entire HAMMER catalogue offers an immersive experience. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a tech lover, or someone seeking convenience on their wrist, the smartwatch launches are the perfect companions for extending fitness intuition.”

Active 2.0, and Cyclone are compatible with both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring broad accessibility. The app provides a 12-hour time format to suit individual preferences. HAMMER’s technology seeks to innovate contemporary wearables that are multifunctional, comfortable yet athletic, designed to cater to the discerning tech consumer.