Hollyland launches “Lark C1”, an ultra-compact premium wireless microphone ideal for audio recording on iPhone and Android phones

Hollyland Technology launches Lark C1, an ultra-compact, feature-packed wireless microphone audio recording device that can be plugged into mobile phones and offers a range of up to 650ft (200m). The Lark C1 lets you simply plug the receiver into the phone to record audio, and playback without unplugging. One can record audio without interruption since the transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) are usable while charging, and the receiver can be connected to a power source to charge the phone during the operation. The newly launched product is available in an iOS version with a Lightning connector on the receiver (with one or two transmitters) and an Android version with a USB-C connector on the receiver (with two transmitters).

Android wireless microphone, iPhone wireless microphone:

The transmitters can be clipped onto clothing like a wireless lavalier microphone, for professional vocal recording. The system’s 48 kHz/16-bit sound capture produces incredibly rich details from all directions, delivering Hi-Fi sound quality from 20 Hz right up to 20 kHz. In the iOS version, the MFi-certified Lightning interface ensures uncompromising sound quality and reliability.

The advanced audio processing algorithms and Active Noise Cancellation let the Lark C1 deliver crystal-clear digital audio with background noise removed. The product is available in black and white colour options.

For Android phones, the Lark C1’s Android version offers wireless microphone capability and other features, such as the DJI Action 3 and Action 2, making it a perfect vlogging microphone.

Ultra-long recording duration, usable while charging:

With two transmitter units in use, the Lark C1 Duo features an ultra-long duration of 32 hours from a fully-charged charging case, with each transmitter operating for 8 hours each time for a full day of uninterrupted audio recording. The entire system is usable while charging, including the smartphone.

Advanced in-app controls:

Hollyland’s LarkSound App offers advanced controls and features that enhance the recording experience. The mic status is clear at a glance. One can view the transmitter battery level, adjust the noise cancellation level, or control volume and real-time playback through the phone and Bluetooth options

Pricing and Availability:

The Lark C1 is priced at an MSRP of INR 14,390 and is available through the official website.