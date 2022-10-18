VingaJoy’s CL -600 “BULLET” Series Wireless Neckband

VingaJoy one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and the electronic brand has announced the launch of its premium VingaJoy CL – 600 “BULLET” Series Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,699 in India. With festivals like Diwali and Bhai Dooj around, this neckband will be a perfect gift for every music lover. Let your dear ones groove to the exceptional beats and high sound quality of Vingajoy’s CL-600.

VingaJoy CL- 600 Wireless Neckband from the house of VingaJoy is a Classic Collar Type Design with Impressive Looks, is lightweight and stays perfectly tangle-free around the neck when not in use. The neckband has a battery life of up to 20 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge and an exhilarating HD audio quality. It comes with a standby life of 250 hours. Connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with VingaJoy’s CL-600. VingaJoy neckband comes with a unique design comprising 10 mm Dynamic drivers. The large drivers have a slightly bass-heavy signature. You can enjoy a different genre of music with Crystal-Clear and Powerful Music.

The Bluetooth v5.0 offers connectivity up to 10 meters and comes with a luxury sound innovation permitting you to enjoy your favourite music with HD sound effects. VingaJoy CL- 600 Wireless Neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely. Connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with Vingajoy’s CL-600. With a built-in microphone, it is compatible with iOS and Android voice assistants which allow them to access their phone on voice command without actually reaching out to it.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our new model in the Bullet neckband series. Driven by values and fuelled by passion, we are bringing in an exquisite experience for our customers to get an enhanced user experience and enjoy products that are at par with the industry standards. We have also witnessed that the reliability of headphones, neckbands and soundbars has increased tremendously due to the current stay-at-home stay-at-hoping . Our new range of products embodies the latest innovation and design to match up to everyone’s growing demand and style. As the festivals are around the corner, these are the best and most cost-effective products to gift someone for any occasion. This launch aims to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for all our customers.”