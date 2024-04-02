Hollow Knight Silksong’s Update Isn’t an April Fools’ Joke

Discover the truth behind Hollow Knight Silksong's April Fools' Day update - a real piece of news exciting fans worldwide for the upcoming sequel

In an unexpected turn of events that seemed to tease fans on April Fools’ Day, the much-anticipated update on Hollow Knight: Silksong was indeed a genuine reveal, surprising and delighting the gaming community. This long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight has been under wraps for a considerable time, with Team Cherry, the developers, keeping details close to their chest.

The gaming world has been on the edge of their seats, waiting for any news related to Hollow Knight: Silksong, especially since its first announcement several years ago sparked a frenzy of excitement. The title promises to build on the rich, atmospheric world and challenging gameplay that made its predecessor a standout hit in the Metroidvania genre. Players have been particularly keen on learning more about the game’s progress and any potential release date, given the original Hollow Knight’s depth, intricate design, and the vast world filled with lore, puzzles, and formidable foes.

Hollow Knight Silksong is set to launch on multiple platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In a move that will delight many, it has also been confirmed that Silksong will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, allowing subscribers to dive into the game as soon as it’s released​ (PCGamesN)​.

The game follows Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest from the original game, as she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar kingdom. The gameplay trailers have showcased Hornet’s agility and combat skills, promising a fresh yet familiar experience for fans of the series. With new enemies, intriguing locales, and the promise of uncovering mysteries, Hollow Knight Silksong aims to expand on the elements that made the original game a masterpiece

Despite the sparse updates, the dedication and anticipation from the Hollow Knight community have never waned, with fans eagerly dissecting every piece of information released and expressing their trust in Team Cherry’s commitment to quality and innovation. This latest update serves as a reminder of the game’s ongoing development and the developers’ intention to deliver a sequel that lives up to the high standards set by Hollow Knight. As the gaming community continues to wait for more information, the assurance that Silksong is on its way, coupled with Team Cherry’s track record, suggests that the sequel will indeed be worth the wait.