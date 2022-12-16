HMD Global expands popular C-Series in India – launches new Nokia C31 with Camera powered by Google

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the launch of Nokia C31 in India, the latest smartphone from the popular C-series. It brings signature durability, an improved 6.7” HD display, and long-lasting three-day battery life1 with AI-powered battery saving features. Plus, it comes with Android TM 12, triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Google, and even better protection with dust and moisture resistance. Nokia C31 offers the best of the C-series at affordable price points, starting at INR 9999.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

“At HMD Global, we strongly believe that everyone should be able to enjoy a great mobile experience. The Nokia C-series has been about making quality and durability accessible – Nokia C31 sets new standards not only for the range, but entry-level smartphones in general. The series has been one of our most popular series in India. We are very happy to announce another great addition to the C-series- the versatile Nokia C31. Nokia C31 embodies the Nokia smartphone promise sporting an ad-free UI, great battery life, and best-in-security with quarterly security updates for a hassle-free user experience. By combining quality materials with smart features and top-level security, we’re delivering the longevity our fans have come to expect.”

Always robust and reliable

Beautiful to look at and tough under the surface, Nokia C31 has met industry-leading durability standards required by HMD Global, so you know it can handle life’s most hectic moments, courtesy of IP52 protection and the durable build quality. In addition, it comes with the one-year replacement guarantee promise for that extra peace of mind.

An incredible three-day battery1 coupled with AI-powered battery-saving technology ensures Nokia C31 is your trusted partner to do and go wherever you want. Super Battery Saver mode lets you choose where energy savings should be made, so you can still access the key feature you really need when you are running on low battery.

Capture all your memories in dazzling quality and enhance day-to-day experiences

The triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Google delivers incredible images day or night – including beautifully blurred portrait shots on the selfie camera and powerful night imagery. You’ll never be surprised by the “storage full” notification – Nokia C31 tells you exactly how much storage you have left for all of your memories.

The 6.7” HD display brings your experiences to life in brilliant definition, whether you’re streaming your favourite show, answering emails on the sofa, or taking a trip down memory lane looking through photos.

The Nokia C31 also comes with popular applications pre-installed, including Spotify for uninterrupted music and GoPro Quik so you can shoot, edit and share your creativity from anywhere.

Security you can rely on

As concerns about how companies use personal data continue to grow, Nokia C31’s updated privacy controls give you power over your information. Plus, device security is convenient with its fingerprint sensor and face unlock that works even with a protective mask on, for quick yet secure access. Signature HMD Global security promises are included as standard, so you’ll get two years of quarterly security updates2.

Android innovations

Taking full advantage of Android 12, Nokia C31 lets you enjoy the newest innovations from Google. Dynamic color personalizes the look and feel of your phone based on your wallpaper, and conversation widgets put the people you care about front and center on your home screen. This form of software with less preloads means you can maximize your data plan and storage.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C31 is available in India – on Nokia.com and across retail outlets from today, in Charcoal, Mint & Cyan, priced at INR 9999 and INR 10,999 for 3/32GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations respectively. Nokia C31 will soon be available on e-commerce.