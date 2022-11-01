HMD Global Launches Nokia G60 5G in India with a focus on sustainability and durability

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the launch an exciting addition to the G-series portfolio with the Nokia G60 5G. Nokia G60 5G is the most eco-friendly G-series device to date as it’s sustainably crafted with 100% recycled polycarbonate back and 60% recycled polycarbonate frame. It also brings the premium promises seen in the X-series to the G-series for the first time, helping users keep their phone for longer with the ‘3-3-2’ promise – three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates1, and a two-year warranty2.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we are working hard on our business wide pledges which shows our commitment to work harder to protect tomorrow. Reducing environmental impact, and prioritising sustainability, Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series. It brings longevity promises to the many, not the few to help people keep their devices for longer which allows more customers access to 5G technology and the opportunity to future-proof their phones. We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date.”

Keeping durability in mind for the planet

The journey towards better starts with the body and back cover of Nokia G60 5G, which are made using 60% and 100% recycled polycarbonate respectively whilst maintaining the superior durability Nokia phones are known for. Nokia G60 5G is also housed in new packaging that has an increased amount of recycled content and uses FSC-certified materials.

Signature longevity made even better

Nokia G60 5G brings the industry-leading longevity to an even lower price point – three years of OS upgrades1 now come as standard to keep your device primed for longer and is supported by a generous two-year warranty2 at no extra cost.

Nokia G60 5G apart from supporting 5G NSA architecture deployed by Indian telcos also supports Jio True 5G SA network. Nokia G60 also supports, Jio True 5G largest and best mix of spectrum across 700 MHz & 3500 MHz and supports Carrier Aggregation for seamlessly combining multiple frequencies in a single robust “Data Highway” for unparalleled speeds

Exceptional AI imaging capabilities, more intuitive for life’s best moments

The 50MP triple camera makes capturing crystal-clear images easy and comes with our latest AI technology. This includes great features such as AI SuperPortrait for better-defined selfies whether a solo or group shot, Dark Vision for taking photos in very challenging low light conditions, and Night Mode 2.0 for that perfect city skyline shot at night. For ultra-wide shots, Capture Fusion technology fuses together images taken by the main and ultra-wide cameras, to make sure you get the full picture in more detail.

Complete with an all-new, intuitive dropdown menu for faster access to key camera settings. Plus content brought to life on a streamlined 6.58” FHD+, 120Hz display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 for super-smooth scrolling and sharing.

The Nokia G60 5G also comes with the GoPro Quik App preinstalled so you can shoot, edit and share your creativity from anywhere.

Unmatched security for confidence that follows you wherever you go

Three years of monthly security updates1, mean Nokia G60 5G can be trusted to keep all your personal details safe for years to come. Stream your favourite show and shop online with total confidence you’re secure from online threats.

Enjoy great performance at an affordable price point, the Snapdragon® 695 5G mobile platform futureproofs your 5G connectivity and lets you get things done at home, in the office, or on the move. 20W[4] fast charging tops phone 4500 mAh battery quickly and generates long lasting battery life, even after years of use.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM device with eSIM also supported and is available in India for pre-booking on Nokia.com & leading retail outlets from 1st– 7th November. There is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds worth INR 3599. Thereafter, the device will be launched across selected retail counters, Nokia.com and online portals from 8th November.

Nokia G60 5G is available in Black and Ice color at INR 29999 for a 6/128GB memory variant.