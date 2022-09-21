Hirect’s New Web Application: Greater Accessibility and Functionality for Your Hiring Needs

Hirect, a chat-based direct-hiring platform, is all set to redefine the recruitment industry with the launch of its web app (https://recruiter.hirect.in). With features designed to speed up the hiring process, it enables recruiters to chat directly with AI-filtered talent pools equipped with relevant skills and experience.

The hiring process is time-consuming and expensive. Furthermore, hiring the right candidate has become significantly more complex and competitive. To make this process simpler, Hirect intends to seamlessly integrate itself into a computer-friendly recruiting process. The web app is intended to make the hiring process more efficient and accessible to recruiters. It is designed with functionality and user experience in mind, and includes the following features to help users in their recruitment process:

Search Function – The web app allows recruiters to search for verified candidates as per their experience, skillset, education, salary expectation, location, and more. With a click of a button, the search function populates the feed with AI-filtered jobseekers allowing recruiters to initiate the hiring process instantly through the web app.

Home Feed Filter – It allows the recruiters to filter out relevant candidates to better suit their hiring requirements. The users can filter out job seekers as per their preference which helps narrow down the search while saving time and increasing efficiency.

Regarding the updates Mr. Raj Das, Global Co-Founder and CEO, Hirect India said, “Hirect is consistently working towards providing recruiters with a platform where they can fulfill their hiring needs by connecting with a relevant candidate pool. We are certain that the new update will help improve accessibility for recruiters across the country. The web app effectively allows recruiters to switch between handheld and desktop devices without losing functionality.”