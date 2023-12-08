Hello Games Takes Flight Again with Light No Fire

Hello Games, the studio known for the ambitious space exploration game No Man’s Sky, took the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to announce its next project: Light No Fire. This new title promises to be a “true open world” experience, offering players a chance to explore, build, survive, and adventure together on a massive, procedurally generated fantasy planet.

Key Highlights:

Hello Games announces its next game, “Light No Fire,” at The Game Awards 2023.

The game is a “true open world” experience set on a massive, procedurally generated fantasy planet.

Players can explore, build, survive, and adventure together in a multiplayer environment.

The game features a variety of activities, including flying on dragons, swimming underwater, and climbing mountains.

No release date or platforms have been announced yet.

The reveal trailer showcased the game’s stunning visuals and expansive world, complete with soaring mountains, lush forests, and vibrant oceans. Players were shown riding dragons, swimming underwater, and building settlements in this immersive world. The trailer also highlighted the game’s multiplayer elements, allowing players to collaborate and share their experiences.

In a statement, Hello Games founder Sean Murray described Light No Fire as “an ambitious game that we’ve been working on for the past five years.” He added that the game is “a tribute to classic fantasy games that we grew up playing.”

What We Know About Light No Fire

While details are still scarce, here’s what we know about Light No Fire so far:

Setting: The game takes place on a single, massive, procedurally generated planet. According to Murray, the planet is the size of Earth, offering players a vast and diverse world to explore.

Genre: Light No Fire is described as a “true open world” game that blends elements of exploration, survival, building, and adventure.

Gameplay: Players will be able to explore the world on foot, on horseback, or even by flying on dragons. They will also be able to build settlements, craft items, and survive in the wilderness.

Multiplayer: The game will feature a multiplayer mode, allowing players to collaborate and share their experiences with others.

Platforms: No platforms have been announced yet, but it’s likely that the game will be released on PC and consoles.

Release Date: No release date has been announced yet.

A New Direction for Hello Games

Light No Fire marks a significant departure from Hello Games’ previous work, which has primarily focused on space exploration. This new project demonstrates the studio’s ambition and its commitment to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences.

While details are still limited, Light No Fire has already generated a lot of excitement among gamers. The promise of a vast and diverse open world, coupled with the unique fantasy setting, has many players eagerly awaiting more information.