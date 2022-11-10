Hearmo launches HearPods Air TWS ENC Earbuds Featuring Large 13mm Drivers for Rich, Deep Bass

Hearmo, a leading manufacturing and distribution brand known for its innovative and affordable audio devices and accessories, officially launches its premium gaming Bluetooth wireless Earbuds HearPods Air. The new TWS aims to compete in the segment with superior audio performance and feature-rich characteristics with an affordable price tag. Salient features of the HearPods Air include premium aesthetics, ergonomic design, large dynamic drivers, the latest Bluetooth and ENC technology, and a lot more.

The Hearmo HearPods Air is crafted with premium aesthetics and a highly ergonomic design language and is available in two classic colors — Blue and Black. Flip-open the case lid and the buds instantly turn on and pair with your smartphone, ready for entertainment before it even reaches your ears. The lightweight sweat-resistant IPX4 ABS body bears a unique angle for a snug fit, ensuring high comfort for all-day use.

The large 13mm dynamic drivers of Hearmo HearPods Air are optimized to deliver rich and deep bass sound. Immerse yourself into music with its rich audio performance, or keep the adrenaline high with its deep punchy bass when gaming or binging on movies. Switch to Gaming Mode which activates low-latency and real-time audio that completely changes your gaming and movie experience.

Each earbud stem hosts a touch-sensitive surface that allows you to take complete control over your music, adjust the volume, answer voice and video calls, and even call on your smartphone’s voice assistant. Its quad internal microphones feature ENC technology to cut off unwanted environmental noise, ensuring your voice is crisp and clear at the receiving end. The HearPods Air TWS Buds offer a playback time of 5 hours on a single charge, while the 3C Fast-Charging case (with USB-C) adds 2x more for a whopping 15 hours of battery life. And lastly, the ASAP Charge feature can give you a huge 40 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.

Pricing and Availability:

The Hearmo HearPods Air is available in the market at an introductory price of INR 999 (MRP 2,999). Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Hearmo.in and other leading retail stores across India and is backed with a 1-year warranty.