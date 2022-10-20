Crossbeats launches yet another premium smartwatch with the segment’s first Anti-glare display paired with AMOLED & BT calling

Consumer technology brand Crossbeats, which is known for bringing the best-in-class technology to the users, has delivered yet again with an iconic addition to its portfolio – Orbit Apex. The latest premium Bluetooth calling smartwatch from the house of Crossbeats sports a round 1.4” Super AMOLED display along with the segment’s first Anti-Glare display technology. Orbit Apex further boasts of the best-in-segment battery life, offering week-long playtime following a single charge of 30 minutes. Priced at Rs. 3999, it is available at Crossbeats official website and on Amazon in two colour options classic Black and Blue.

With a trademarked RealHueTM technology for a superior visual experience, the display of the timepiece scores on all fronts. It wears Stainless steel crown buttons and comes packed in a high-grade aerospace metal casing giving it a very sophisticated look. It comes with more than 250 watch faces for a new look every day. The advanced Bluetooth calling smartwatch is powered with a 2W Dynamic speaker and powerful microphone backed by patented ClearCommTM technology.

Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal spoke on the occasion of the launch of the smartwatch, “This iconic smartwatch adds to our range of products that have the best-in-class technology, design, and multi-utility. It is an era where consumers want one gadget to multi-task, and also look good, and I believe that Orbit Apex fills the gap. It is the perfect smartwatch for youngsters who prioritize their health and also cannot compromise with the style element.”

The updated 5.1 Bluetooth ensures no audio lag during voice calls. The Voice-Assistant-enabled smartwatch is further equipped with AI-powered Health Trackers to monitor important vitals such as Heart Rate, SpO2, sleep trackers, etc.

Perfect for sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts, Crossbeats Orbit Apex has more than 60 diverse sports modes. The 3ATM water-resistant rating enables the user to enjoy those unforeseen splashes in the rain and the timepiece becomes the perfect partner during those strenuous exercises when sweat flows freely. It also has an in-built game to ensure that you never have a boring moment.