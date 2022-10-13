Xiaomi India adopts innovative technology to deliver an exceptional customer support experience

Xiaomi India, the country’s No.1 smartphone and smart TV brand, today introduced ‘live video support’ for Smart TVs, Robot vacuum cleaners, and Smart Water purifiers, strengthening its promise of offering innovative customer support services from pre-to-post sale. The solution is aimed to address consumer queries and ensure an early resolution of the problems from the comfort of their preferred location.

To avail the video service, Xiaomi and Redmi users can register a request on the Xiaomi India online portal. Post registration, a Tech Support Expert will call the customer on their phone, understand the issue, and share a link to a video calling tool. Post agreement by the user, the Expert will be able to see the customer’s device via the phone camera and will help them on the video call, just like a video meeting but with the rear camera being used. If unresolved, an engineer will be sent free of charge for a product under warranty.

Commenting on the same, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said, “We have always focused our energies and efforts towards building long-lasting consumer relationships and offering innovative, digital-first customer support services. With the launch of ‘Live video support,’ we want to provide our consumers with an instant solution that offers a seamless experience and does not disrupt their everyday life. For us at Xiaomi India, customer satisfaction and safety are of utmost importance, and we will continue to innovate and offer them the best-in-class service experience”.

Xiaomi India customer service is adopting cutting-edge technology to enhance user experience, make technology more accessible and deliver best-in-class customer support. Along with their digital-first and new-age tech options, Xiaomi India ensures that customers continue to get conventional support and caters to about 2.5 lakh customer queries across the country every month including pre-and post-sale.

Some of the innovative customer service offerings:

Multi-lingual support – Customer services are offered across Voice, Email, and Chat. Voice support is provided in 11 different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Gujarati among others.

Pre-Sale Support: Providing assistance and services Pre-Sale, the brand's support team helps people make an informed decision before any purchase and engages with over 30K customers every month

24*7 AI Bot service support in Hindi and English: Bringing in a more accessible and innovative way to connect with customers, Xiaomi India's AI Bot service is always available 24*7 across 365 days. What's unique about the AI Bot is that it can respond to user queries in both Hindi and English with more language support to be added soon. The Bot is trained to be able to assist pre-sale support, order-related assistance along with technical support across product line-ups

Xiaomi Service+ app: A one-stop solution for all consumer queries wherein they can book repairs, installation, demos, locate the nearest service centre, and check service request status among other things. Consumers can also view spare part prices as well as view the warranty information of their purchased devices

700+ strong workforce:The team ensures round-the-clock support is available to millions of customers across the country all days of the week. Regular training sessions are conducted to upskill them on new technology, and product offerings that help them to be customer-ready always

Strengthening its efforts toward providing a seamless customer experience, the brand will soon introduce a screen mirroring option for smartphone users to solve their queries.