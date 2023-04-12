HARMAN Expands Automotive Engineering Footprint in India; Opens New Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This investment marks the latest milestone in HARMAN Automotive’s journey to become the leading automotive electronics supplier delivering best-in-class in-cabin experiences.

The new Chennai centre, which will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, will support HARMAN to tap into Chennai’s rich talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem. The company will begin operations with a workforce of 200 employees in the first year itself. Currently, over one-third of HARMAN’s total workforce, i.e., close to 10,000 employees work in India.

The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bangalore and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies.

“Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with HARMAN’s global ethos.” said Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director- HARMAN India.

“With our automotive legacy and ground-breaking new products, we are well-positioned to deliver consumer experiences, automotive grade to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this new facility will bring, both for our domestic OEMs and as a key driver of HARMAN’s global innovations,” he added further.

HARMAN’s Chennai centre is well-located and is a perfect blend of amenities and sustainable design. The centre is strategically situated on Mount-Poonamallee Road (MPR) – Porur, equidistant from the airport and the central business district, and surrounded by strong social infrastructure that caters to the needs of corporates.

The sustainable design of the facility is evident in the lush central landscape areas such as “The Green Plaza,” “Urban Forest,” and “Social Lobbies.” These areas, coupled with enriching lifestyle amenities like a Futsal court, jogging track, gym, and meditation deck, create a work-life balance that sets the benchmark for integrated environments. Modern technology has been incorporated to conserve electrical energy, including motion sensor light fittings and VAV units. Eco-friendly and renewable materials have been used in the furniture. The centre is also provisioned with approximately 6% EV charging points.

The opening of HARMAN’s Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai is a significant step towards the development of advanced automotive innovations and strengthening HARMAN’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market.