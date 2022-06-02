GTS 2 (new version) launching at just Rs.10,999/

Amazfit, one of the top smartwatch brands in India is launching GTS 2 (new version) which comes with extensive health and fitness features along with HD AMOLED display and BT calling at Rs. 11,999. The open sale will start on 5th June in Midnight Black and Petal Pink colours exclusively available on Amazon and Amazfit’s official website. The brand is also announcing a special launch price of Rs. 10,999 which is only valid on 5th June.

Elegant Design with Impressive Technology

The slim Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) has an exquisite rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and is available with either a midnight black, desert gold or urban grey aluminium alloy case plus a matching strap. The watch display is made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings, which makes the screen exceptionally strong, more resistant to scratches and easy to keep clean. A fully rotatable screen makes the watch equally comfortable whether you are left-handed or right-handed. With a choice of more than 50 watch faces the always-on display is primed for the ultimate personalization. You can customize the Quick Access App too, then simply swipe left or right to access your favourite apps and health and fitness tracking features.

All-round Health & Fitness Management Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) offer high-precision heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker™ 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, and heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health.

The BioTracker™ 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats™ to measure blood-oxygen saturation. When engaged in long-term strenuous mental or physical activity, you can measure your current blood-oxygen-level in order to quickly understand your physical state, and keep your health firmly in your hands.

Sleep quality monitoring ensures optimal performance and these Amazfit smartwatches monitor your sleep and makes it easier to understand your sleep patterns and improve sleep quality. Once synchronized to the app you can learn more about how long you spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps. The GT 2 series smartwatches also support stress monitoring that helps you monitor and balance your stress levels.

This smartwatch features the innovative PAI™ Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

Staying healthy means staying active, so the Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) includes 90+ built-in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. The smartwatch is waterproof to 5 ATMs so you can track your achievements when swimming or working out in tough conditions.

Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) have about 3GB of local music storage so you can listen to music without your phone. With the addition of haptic vibration that delivers customizable haptic feedback when you receive calls or get notifications, both watches make life more enjoyable. When you take your watch off a wear detection function will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security.

The Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) comes equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and Alexa Voice assistant.

Specifications Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) Screen 1.65” AMOLED, Resolution 348*442 Weight 24.7g (without strap) Touch Screen 3D glass (corning/panda) with ODLC hard coating Variants / Colours Midnight Black and Petal Pink Sensors Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Capacitive sensor, Air pressure sensor, Ambient light sensor, BioTracker™ 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor Body Materials Aluminum Alloy + Plastic Wristband Materials Silicon Waterproof 5 ATM Battery Life 246mAh

– >6 days; Typical usage – >3 days; Heavy usage

– Charging Time about 2.5 hours Sports Modes 90+ Built-in Sports Modes Health Features -24 hour heart rate monitoring -Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement -PAI™ Health Assessment -Sleep Quality Monitoring -Stress Level Monitoring Notifications Yes Accessories Instruction manual Supported devices Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above Application Zepp

New Generation GT Watches Make Life Smarter, More Efficient and More Fun

With Online voice system built-in you can ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more on Amazfit GTS 2 (new version)

An offline voice control feature on Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) also lets you perform voice operations on your watch even without Internet access, including turning on sports modes, heart rate tracking and more.

The long battery life of the GT 2 series watches means they will be with you on your journey every day of the week. After charging the Amazfit GTS 2 (new version), it can take you through 6 days of typical use.