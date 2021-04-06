The latest Amazfit smartwatch, the Bip U Pro has now been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the smartwatch comes with a host of features which include 60 sport modes and support for Amazon Alexa, among others. Here is all that you’d like to know about the newest Amazfit smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip U Pro specifications

The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch square IPS LCD display having a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. On the other side of it lies a host of sensors and other tech paraphernalia that makes it the perfect companion for your health as well as workout requirements. For instance, there are the SpO2 (Blood oxygen) and PAI (Personal activity intelligence) features on board.

That apart, the smartwatch is capable of round-the-clock monitoring of your heart rate and stress levels. Then there are breathing training and menstrual tracking features as well. Or if you are sedentary for long, there is going to be a reminder for that too. Other sensors onboard include an Acceleration sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, BioTracker PPG 2, and a Geomagnetic sensor. Besides, the smartwatch supports GPS+GLONASS as well.

The smartwatch offers 50 watch faces, which includes animated watch faces as well. You can also select your own picture to be adapted as a watch face. Plus, the smartwatch will also alert you of incoming calls or other notifications. That is not all as users will also be able to control music playback or other camera controls via the smartwatch itself. There is an integrated mic too while users will also have the option to send automatic short messages to justify rejecting a call.

There are 60 sport modes built-in that let you track various outdoor and indoor activities such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, elliptical training, and so on. The watch is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 feet and lasts up to 9 days on a single charge of the 230 mAh battery that it comes with. On heavy usage, that dips to 5 days which too is a respectable figure.

Price and availability

As already stated, the Bip U Pro smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999 and can be bought from the company website and Amazon.in. With a polycarbonate build and silicon straps, the smartwatch comes in shades of Black, Green, and Pink.