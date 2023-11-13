GTA 6 Leak Points to a Third, Seriously Unexpected Protagonist

The latest leak surrounding GTA 6 suggests that the game will have a third protagonist, who is considerably younger than the main two protagonists. This is an unexpected detail that has fans curious, as it would be the first time a child has been a playable protagonist in the GTA series.

The leak comes from an anonymous source who claims to have insider knowledge of the game’s development. According to the source, the third protagonist will be a young boy named Jason. Jason is described as being a “street kid” who is forced to turn to crime in order to survive. He is said to be a skilled hacker and getaway driver, and he is also proficient in hand-to-hand combat.

The source also claims that Jason will play a significant role in the story of GTA 6. He is said to be involved in a major heist, and he is also said to be connected to the game’s main antagonist.

It is important to note that this is just a rumor at this point, and Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed or denied the existence of a third protagonist in GTA 6. However, the rumor is certainly intriguing, and it has fans speculating about what it could mean for the game.

Some fans believe that Jason’s inclusion as a playable protagonist could be a way for Rockstar Games to explore new themes and ideas in GTA 6. For example, Jason’s story could focus on the challenges of growing up in a crime-ridden city, or it could explore the impact of violence on children.

Other fans are more concerned about the potential gameplay implications of having a child protagonist. Some fans worry that Jason’s inclusion could lead to more restrictive gameplay, as players may not be able to engage in certain activities (such as killing prostitutes or dealing drugs) while playing as a child character.

Overall, the rumor of a third protagonist in GTA 6 is an exciting one. It suggests that Rockstar Games is willing to take risks with the series, and it could lead to a more innovative and thought-provoking game.

