GTA 6 Fans Spot Another Huge Clue That Game Announcement Could Be Coming

GTA 6 fans have spotted another huge clue that the game announcement could be coming soon. An official Metacritic page for GTA 6 has been published, indicating that the game’s reveal may be imminent.

The page does not yet have any reviews, but it does include a release date of December 31, 2024. This is the first time that Rockstar Games has created a Metacritic page for a game before it has been announced.

While it is possible that the Metacritic page is a fake, it is also possible that it is a sign that Rockstar Games is preparing to announce GTA 6 very soon. The company has been teasing the game for some time now, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

The Metacritic page is just the latest in a series of clues that suggest that the GTA 6 announcement is coming soon. In recent weeks, Rockstar Games has been hiring for new positions related to the game, and there have been a number of leaks and rumors about the game’s development.

Rockstar Games has not yet commented on the Metacritic page, but it is likely that we will hear more about GTA 6 very soon. The company is known for its secrecy, but even it can’t keep a game of this magnitude under wraps forever.

What does the Metacritic page mean for the GTA 6 announcement?

The Metacritic page suggests that Rockstar Games is preparing to announce GTA 6 very soon. The company has never created a Metacritic page for a game before it has been announced, so this is a significant development.

The page does not yet have any reviews, but it does include a release date of December 31, 2024. This is likely just a placeholder date, but it does give us a general idea of when Rockstar Games plans to release the game.

It is possible that the Metacritic page is a fake, but it is more likely that it is a genuine indication that the GTA 6 announcement is coming soon. Rockstar Games has been teasing the game for some time now, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Other clues that the GTA 6 announcement is coming soon:

In recent weeks, Rockstar Games has been hiring for new positions related to GTA 6. This suggests that the company is ramping up development on the game and preparing for a release in the near future.

There have also been a number of leaks and rumors about GTA 6’s development. These leaks and rumors suggest that the game is set in Vice City, and that it will feature a dual protagonist system.

While Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of these leaks and rumors, they do suggest that the game is in a playable state and that the company is preparing to announce it soon.

