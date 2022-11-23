Green Soul Ergonomics crosses the 200Cr ARR mark, surpasses Diwali sales estimates

Green Soul Ergonomics, an office and gaming chair brand owned by UpScalio, has hit the 200cr annualised revenue run rate mark. The ergonomic furniture brand has had an impressive 2022, peaking in the Diwali sale period. For October, Green Soul reported a massive 124% increase over its September BAU performance.

The festive sale period is an all-important month for every e-commerce store and Green Soul has had an impressive showing with the brand claiming to have sold one chair every 90 seconds during this period. According to a report from Amazon, 1 out of 5 chairs sold in the sale were Green Soul chairs!

Nitin Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, UpScalio said that strategic product portfolio expansion, superior customer experience and a successful campaign with Taapsee Pannu were the major reasons behind the brand’s growth.

“After the last sale, we made an effort to understand and double down on what our customers are looking for. We increased delivery speeds, introduced new payment options, and developed a chair for every price point. We have rapidly expanded our product portfolio to cater to a wide range of customers, and it’s thrilling to see the products being appreciated across the board.”

Green Soul’s performance in the festive sale has further cemented its position as a category leader in the office furniture space. All Green Soul products made it to the Top 10 Best Sellers on Amazon during the festive month. Moreover, 50% of all shoppers looking to buy office furniture viewed a Green Soul chair before making their purchase.

Gautam Kshatriya, Co-Founder and CEO, UpScalio, said “We had an incredible start to the August-October sale quarter with Prime Day, and I’m ecstatic to see that we’ve gone a step beyond that in the flagship sales. We’ve been expanding across our logistical capabilities and product portfolio with the aim of delivering a better experience to the customer. This performance is a strong vote of confidence in our recent strategies. Complete credit to the entire team at UpScalio.”