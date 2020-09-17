The new GoPro HERO9 Black is here and is the successor to the HERO8 Black that the company had launched last year. The latest iteration of the action camera also comes with a host of features and enhancements over its predecessor which includes the ability to shoot 5K videos and 20 MP still shots.

Among the other highlight of the new HERO9 Black is the incorporation of the HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization tech with in-camera horizon levelling. This ensures you have the best and most stable shots, even in the most challenging of conditions. Further, the camera also boasts of a 1.4-inch front-facing colour display along with a larger 2.27-inch display at the back. GoPro is also claiming 30 percent more battery life with the new HERO9 Black.

GoPro said they have worked hard to eliminate plastic from the packaging. They have further added value by including a high-value travel case with the packaging to make buying the new HERO9 Black a truly worthwhile experience.

Meanwhile, here is the list of features that are part of the GoPro HERO9 Black package:

New Image Sensor

Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more

Photo: 20MP

New 1.4″ front color display with live preview and status modes

Larger 2.27″ rear touch display with touch zoom

30% more battery life than HERO8 Black with improved cold weather performance

Removable, rechargeable battery

HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling

TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed

1080p Live Streaming

1080p Webcam mode

Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture

SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video

RAW photos

Digital lenses

Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents

3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction

Stereo + RAW audio

Larger speaker for improved audio playback

Removable lens cover

Built-in folding mounting fingers

Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)

Compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black

Max Lens Mod

GoPro announced the new HERO9 Black comes with an all-new Max Lens Mod which includes ‘unbreakable Max HyperSmooth video stabilization and low-distortion, ultra-wide Max SuperView’ ‘at up to 2.7K60 resolution.’ With Max Lens Mod, you will be able to opt for horizon lock, something that stays in effect even if the camera is rotated a full 360 degrees. All of this allows for unmatched versatility when shooting, be it just for fun or for professionals.

Also, while the Max Lens Mod is priced Rs. 10,500, there are a few other mods compatible with the HERO9 Black. Those include the Media Mod that comes with a removable foam windscreen and is priced Rs. 8400. Then there also are the Display Mod, and Light Mod priced Rs 6.900 and Rs. 4,700 respectively.

Max Lens Mods will be available starting October 2020 while the Media Mod and Display Mod will go on sale starting September 16, 2020. The Light Mod is already available from GoPro.com as well as retail partner sites.

HERO9 Black Price and availability

The HERO9 Black is priced Rs. 49,500 and is set to go on sale in India starting end-October via Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma along with a few other retail locations across the country.