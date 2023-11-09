Google’s AI-Powered Search Feature Goes Global With 120-Country Expansion

Google has announced that its AI-powered search feature is now available in over 120 countries, including many in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The feature, which uses machine learning to provide more relevant and personalized results to users, was previously only available in a limited number of countries.

Key Highlights:

Google’s AI-powered search feature is now available in over 120 countries, including many in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The feature uses machine learning to provide more relevant and personalized results to users, based on their location, language, and search history.

Google says that the expansion will make it easier for people around the world to access information and find what they need online.

The expansion of Google’s AI-powered search feature is a significant development, as it will make it easier for people around the world to access information and find what they need online. The feature uses machine learning to understand the context of a user’s search query and provide results that are more likely to be relevant and useful. For example, if a user searches for “coffee shops near me,” the AI-powered search feature will take into account the user’s location, preferences, and past search history to provide a list of coffee shops that are likely to be of interest to the user.

In addition to providing more relevant results, the AI-powered search feature also makes it easier for users to find information in their own language. The feature supports over 200 languages, which means that users in countries where English is not the primary language can now access information in a language that they understand.

Google says that the expansion of its AI-powered search feature is part of its commitment to making information more accessible to everyone. The company says that it is working to make its search engine more inclusive and representative of the diversity of the world’s population.

Google’s AI-powered search feature has expanded to over 120 countries, making it easier for people around the world to access information and find what they need online. The feature uses machine learning to provide more relevant and personalized results, based on a user’s location, language, and search history. The expansion of the AI-powered search feature is a significant development, as it makes information more accessible to everyone and helps people to find the information they need in a language that they understand.