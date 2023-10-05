Google Unveils New Hues and Enhanced Features for Pixel Buds Pro

Google has recently announced an array of new colors and features for its flagship Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, making them even more appealing to tech enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of new colors: Blue and Porcelain.

Conversation detection feature that auto-engages transparency mode when users start speaking.

Enhanced voice call quality with Bluetooth Super Wideband.

Clear Calling voice enhancement technology to minimize background noise during calls.

New listening stats for monitoring volume levels and ensuring hearing health.

Low-latency mode for mobile gaming, reducing previous latency by half.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, known for their noise-canceling capabilities, have now been introduced in two fresh colors: Blue and Porcelain. These new shades are designed to complement Google’s latest mobile devices, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It remains unclear if any of the previous color options will be discontinued.

In addition to the aesthetic updates, Google has rolled out several software enhancements that are set to elevate the user experience. One of the standout features is the conversation detection. Similar to earbuds from other leading brands like Sony and Apple, the Pixel Buds Pro can now detect when a user starts speaking. Upon detection, the earbuds automatically engage the transparency mode, pausing any ongoing audio. Once the user stops speaking, the audio playback resumes, and the noise cancellation is reactivated. For those who often find themselves humming to tunes or having self-conversations, this feature can be turned off.

Enhanced Call Quality:

Voice call quality is another area where Google has made significant strides. The Pixel Buds Pro now supports Bluetooth Super Wideband, which, according to Google, doubles the voice bandwidth, rendering a fuller and clearer sound. However, it’s worth noting that this feature is exclusive to Pixel 8 and newer models. Additionally, the earbuds have been integrated with Google’s Clear Calling voice enhancement technology, designed to filter out background noise during calls, ensuring clearer conversations.

Prioritizing Hearing Health:

Google has also taken steps to promote hearing health. The new listening stats provide users with insights into their listening habits, specifically focusing on volume levels. If users are consistently listening to music at high volumes, they will receive notifications suggesting a reduction in volume to safeguard their hearing.

Gaming Enhancements:

For the gaming enthusiasts, Google has introduced a low-latency mode that activates automatically when a compatible game is launched. This feature aims to halve the latency that was previously experienced, ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

The new software features will be made available to Pixel Buds Pro users through an upcoming firmware update. As for the new colors, they are currently available for preorder at a price of $199.99.

Summary:

