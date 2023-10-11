Google Unveils Factory Images for Pixel 8 Shiba and 8 Pro Husky Prior to Official Launch

While tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch of Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the tech giant has taken a surprising step by releasing the factory images for these devices ahead of their formal debut. This move not only showcases Google’s confidence in its products but also provides a glimpse into the technical aspects of these highly anticipated smartphones.

Key Highlights:

Google releases Android 14-based factory images for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to run on Android 14 with the September 2023 security update.

Four variants of these devices will be available for different networks both in the US and internationally.

The Pixel 8 has been codenamed ‘Shiba’, while the Pixel 8 Pro goes by the moniker ‘Husky’.

Factory images can assist users who wish to modify their devices or restore them to their original state.

A Deep Dive into the Release:

Google’s decision to release the factory images of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is not just a marketing strategy but also a testament to the company’s commitment to transparency and user empowerment. These factory images, based on Android 14, provide a detailed look into the software that will power these devices.

Out of the box, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to operate on Android 14, equipped with the September 2023 security update. Interestingly, there are four distinct variants tailored for various networks, catering to both domestic and international users. Furthermore, a subsequent day 1 update, labeled 0.4.1, will introduce the October 2023 security patch. Notably, for this update, both phones currently have only one variant available.

The codenames for these devices also add a touch of intrigue. The Pixel 8, being referred to as ‘Shiba’, and its larger counterpart, the Pixel 8 Pro, humorously named ‘Husky’, give a playful nod to popular dog breeds.

For tech enthusiasts and developers, these factory images serve a dual purpose. They not only offer a chance to modify and customize the brand-new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro but also provide a failsafe to revert any changes, restoring the device to its original state. Additionally, for those eager to get the latest updates, manually sideloading the OTA can be a swifter alternative than the conventional update method.

In summary:

Google’s pre-launch release of the factory images for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is a bold move that emphasizes the company’s dedication to user-centric design and transparency. As the tech community buzzes with anticipation, these images provide a sneak peek into the inner workings of what promises to be two of the most sought-after smartphones of the year. Whether you’re a developer, a tech enthusiast, or just an eager consumer, this release offers something for everyone, setting the stage for the official launch.