Google Takes Legal Action Against Scammers Behind Fake Bard AI Chatbot

In a move to protect its users and safeguard its reputation, Google has taken legal action against five unidentified individuals who created and distributed a fake Bard AI chatbot containing malware. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the scammers tricked users into downloading the malicious software by promoting it as a legitimate version of Bard, Google’s AI-powered language model.

Key Highlights:

Google files a lawsuit against five unidentified individuals for creating and distributing a fake Bard AI chatbot that contains malware.

The fake chatbot was promoted through social media posts and web pages, tricking users into downloading malicious software.

The malware allowed the scammers to steal social media login credentials and potentially compromise other sensitive data.

Google seeks unspecified damages and an injunction to prevent the further distribution of the fake chatbot.

Modus Operandi of the Scammers

The scammers reportedly set up social media accounts and web pages advertising free downloads of Bard, which is not currently available for direct download. Once users downloaded the file, it installed malware onto their devices, allowing the scammers to access their social media accounts. The stolen credentials could be used for various nefarious purposes, including identity theft, financial fraud, and spreading disinformation.

Google’s Response and Legal Action

Google became aware of the fake Bard chatbot and its associated malware distribution scheme and promptly took action to protect its users. The company filed a lawsuit against the five unidentified individuals, alleging trademark infringement, breach of contract, and unfair competition. Google is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction to prevent the further distribution of the fake chatbot.

Significance of the Lawsuit

This lawsuit highlights the growing sophistication of online scams and the need for users to exercise caution when downloading software from unfamiliar sources. It also underscores Google’s commitment to protecting its users and its intellectual property. The outcome of the lawsuit could set a precedent for future cases involving the misuse of AI technology and the protection of user data.

In a decisive move to safeguard its users and intellectual property, Google has filed a lawsuit against scammers who created a fake Bard AI chatbot containing malware. The company seeks unspecified damages and an injunction to prevent further distribution of the malicious software, emphasizing its commitment to user protection and innovation.