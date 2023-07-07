Haier Appliances India Begins Phase II Expansion of Greater Noida Plant: Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities and Commitment to ‘Make in India’

Focused on bringing the best of customer inspired innovations, Haier Appliances India (Haier India), the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 Consecutive Years, announced the commencement of Phase II expansion of its Greater Noida plant. This significant milestone represents Haier’s commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Since its inception, Haier India has made remarkable progress in establishing itself as a leader in the consumer appliance industry. Building on the success, Haier is embarking on Phase II with a fresh investment of INR 400 crores, adding an additional 44,890 square metres to the existing 3,05,726 square metres of space. This phase will be focused on establishing a plant for injection moulding and sheet metal, improving both production capacity and backward integration skills. This strategic move reinforces Haier’s commitment India, creating new employment opportunities and contributing to the economy and community.

Speaking about the Phase II expansion, Mr. Satish NS, President at Haier India, stated, “We are thrilled to embark on the second phase of expansion at our Greater Noida plant. This significant investment not only underscores our commitment to the Indian market but also strengthens our position as a leading player in the home appliances industry. With enhanced manufacturing capabilities and increased backward integration, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional products to our valued customers while contributing to the larger vision of a self-reliant India.”

In line with the brand’s ‘Make in India, Made for India’ philosophy, in the first phase of Noida Industrial Park, Haier invested INR 1600 crores to create the largest manufacturing unit for air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators in the region. Today, Haier is delighted to share that the unit has successfully produced and delivered 2 million sets to consumers across Bharat, a testament to our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. As Haier undertakes this Phase II expansion journey, Haier Appliance India remains dedicated to providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality home appliances to consumers across the country. We are grateful for the continued support and trust of our customers and stakeholders as we move forward to set new benchmarks in manufacturing and bring greater value to the Indian market.