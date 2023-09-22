Google Takes Another Jab at Apple Over RCS Messaging Support

In the ever-evolving world of technology, the battle between tech giants Google and Apple continues to heat up. This time, Google is taking a swipe at Apple over its lack of support for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging.

The RCS Controversy

RCS is a modern messaging protocol designed to replace the traditional SMS and MMS standards. It offers features like read receipts, typing indicators, high-resolution image sharing, and end-to-end encryption. Google has been a staunch supporter of RCS and has integrated it into its Messages app for Android devices.

However, Apple has yet to adopt RCS for its iMessage platform, leading to certain limitations when iPhone users communicate with Android users. This has been a point of contention between the two companies for some time.

Google’s Latest Taunt

Google is once again teasing Apple over its lack of RCS support.

The absence of RCS support on iPhones is causing issues like “zero encryption, broken group chats, pixelated videos, and the infamous Green Bubble.”

Google has even gone as far as releasing a video on its Android YouTube channelwhere it pushes Apple to adopt RCS messaging. The video seemingly mocks the iPhone, suggesting it’s outdated due to its refusal to support RCS.

This isn’t the first time Google has tried to put pressure on Apple regarding RCS. Google initiated a campaign in August of 2022 urging Apple to support RCS.

Google’s recent move, stating that Google is equating today’s iPhones to pagers from the 90s due to their lack of RCS support.

Key Takeaways

RCS offers advanced messaging features that are currently not available on iPhones when communicating with Android devices.

Google has been vocal about its support for RCS and has criticized Apple for not adopting the protocol.

The tech giant has released videos and campaigns to pressure Apple into supporting RCS.

In Conclusion

The ongoing tussle between Google and Apple over RCS support showcases the competitive nature of the tech industry. As both companies continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, it remains to be seen if Apple will eventually adopt RCS or continue to stand its ground. For now, the debate rages on, with consumers eagerly watching the developments.