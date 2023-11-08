Google Presses Regulators to Force Apple’s iMessage to Open Up

Google is once again putting pressure on Apple to open up its iMessage messaging platform. In a recent letter to the European Commission, Google and a group of major European telecoms have called for iMessage to be designated as a “core platform service” under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This designation would impose stricter regulations on Apple and could force the company to make iMessage interoperable with other messaging apps, such as Google’s own RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging protocol.

Google has long argued that iMessage’s dominance is stifling competition and innovation in the messaging space. The company has pointed out that iMessage is the default messaging app on iPhones, which are the most popular smartphones in the world. This gives Apple a significant advantage over its rivals, making it difficult for other messaging apps to compete.

In addition to its dominance, Google has also criticized iMessage for its lack of interoperability. Unlike RCS, iMessage does not work with other messaging apps. This means that iPhone users are unable to send and receive messages with people who use other phones, such as Android phones.

Google’s argument is that iMessage’s dominance and lack of interoperability are harming consumers by limiting their choices and stifling innovation. The company is calling on regulators to intervene and force Apple to open up iMessage to other services.

Apple has defended its position, arguing that iMessage is a popular and secure messaging platform that is enjoyed by millions of users. The company has also said that it is open to working with other messaging providers, but only if they meet its standards for security and privacy.

The battle over iMessage is likely to continue for some time. Google is determined to force Apple to open up its platform, while Apple is equally determined to keep iMessage closed. The outcome of this battle could have a significant impact on the future of messaging.