Google Pixel Receives Crucial April 2024 Update to Rectify Phone Call Glitches

Google releases a crucial second update in April 2024 for Pixel phones to fix phone call glitches, enhance camera stability, and improve security.

In an effort to address persistent phone call issues, Google has initiated a second update for its Pixel smartphones this April. This update, crucial for enhancing user experience, particularly aims to rectify glitches that have affected phone calls across various Pixel models.

Background on the Update

The April 2024 update comes after users reported experiencing disruptions and anomalies during phone calls. Google, maintaining its commitment to user satisfaction and device functionality, responded promptly with this update. It not only targets the glitches but also brings several performance enhancements and security patches.

Key Fixes and Enhancements

The most significant aspect of the update is its focus on correcting the call functionality. Many users had noticed interruptions and other issues during calls, which this update aims to eliminate. Moreover, the update includes fixes for camera stability, especially when transitioning between different zoom levels on models like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro​.

Additionally, the update is packed with security improvements, adding new patches to safeguard against vulnerabilities that could compromise user data. Notable among these are patches for the bootloader and firmware vulnerabilities, marked under CVE-2024-29745 and CVE-2024-29748, respectively​.

Distribution and Installation

Google has started rolling out the update globally, with phased releases ensuring that all compatible devices, from the Pixel 5a to the latest models, receive it promptly. Users can check for the update manually through the Settings menu under System updates, or wait for the automatic update notification​.

This swift response by Google to address the phone call glitches underscores the company’s dedication to quality and reliability. By installing the latest update, Pixel users can enjoy a smoother, more secure smartphone experience, free from the frustrating interruptions previously reported.