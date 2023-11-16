Google Pixel 8a Dumpost my Unit Photos Reveal Big Bezels and a Curvy Design

Google’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Pixel 8a, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months. Now, leaked dummy unit photos have surfaced, giving us our best look yet at the phone’s design.

Key Highlights

Leaked dummy unit photos of the Google Pixel 8a reveal big bezels and a curvy design.

The photos suggest that the Pixel 8a will have a similar design to the Pixel 7a.

The phone is expected to be released in 2024.

The photos, which were shared by SlashLeaks, show a phone with big bezels, a curvy design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also appears to have a single rear camera, which is a departure from the Pixel 7a’s dual-camera setup.

Additional Information

The Pixel 8a is expected to have a 6. 1-inch OLED display with a 1080×2340 resolution.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, which is also expected to be used in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8a is expected to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone is expected to have a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pixel 8a is expected to run Android 14 out of the box.

The phone is expected to be priced similarly to the Pixel 7a, which starts at $449.

A Design Similar to the Pixel 7a

Overall, the design of the Pixel 8a appears to be similar to the Pixel 7a. This is not surprising, as Google has a history of using similar designs for its flagship and budget smartphones.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be released in 2024. The phone is expected to be priced similarly to the Pixel 7a, which starts at $449.

Comparison to the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 8a is expected to be a minor upgrade over the Pixel 7a. The main differences between the two phones are the Pixel 8a’s single rear camera and its curvy design.

The Pixel 7a is a great budget smartphone, and the Pixel 8a is expected to be even better. If you’re looking for a great value smartphone, the Pixel 8a is definitely worth considering.

Leaked dummy unit photos of the Google Pixel 8a reveal big bezels and a curvy design. The photos suggest that the Pixel 8a will have a similar design to the Pixel 7a. The phone is expected to be released in 2024.