Google once asked Apple to preload its search app on iOS, according to testimony from Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a US District Court hearing on Monday.

Key Highlights:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai proposed the idea to Apple CEO Tim Cook in late 2018.

Apple declined the offer, as it does not preload third-party software on its devices.

The proposal came as part of a broader deal between the two companies, which included Apple making Google the default search engine on Safari.

The Justice Department is currently investigating Google for antitrust violations, and the Apple search deal is one of the areas of focus.

Pichai said that he made the proposal to Apple CEO Tim Cook in late 2018, as part of a broader deal between the two companies. At the time, Google was facing increasing competition from rivals like Amazon and Microsoft, and it was looking for ways to maintain its dominance in the search market.

Apple declined Google’s offer, as it does not preload third-party software on its devices. However, the proposal is significant because it shows that Google was willing to make significant concessions in order to get its search app on iOS.

The Apple search deal is one of the areas of focus in the Justice Department’s ongoing antitrust investigation into Google. The DOJ is concerned that Google’s dominance in the search market is hurting competition and consumers.

Implications of the Proposal:

Google’s proposal to Apple has a number of implications. First, it shows that Google is willing to go to great lengths to maintain its dominance in the search market. Second, it raises questions about the relationship between Google and Apple, and whether the two companies are competing on a level playing field. Third, it could have implications for the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation into Google.

If the DOJ finds that Google’s search deal with Apple is anticompetitive, it could force Google to make changes to the deal or even break up the company.

The fact that Google once asked Apple to preload its search app on iOS is a significant development. It shows that Google is willing to make significant concessions in order to maintain its dominance in the search market. It also raises questions about the relationship between Google and Apple, and whether the two companies are competing on a level playing field. The Justice Department’s antitrust investigation into Google could have a major impact on the way that Google does business.