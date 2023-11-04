Google Meet Launches Car Mode with Significant Improvements

Google Meet has launched a new car mode on mobile devices with significant improvements. The update disables native image transmission and enlarges buttons to minimize distractions while driving.

Key Highlights:

Google Meet’s car mode disables native image transmission and enlarges buttons for safer driving.

The update is available now on Android and iOS devices.

Google Meet is also working on Android Auto integration, which will allow users to start and join meetings directly from their car’s infotainment system.

To activate car mode, users simply need to tap the three dots in the top right corner of the Meet app and select “Car mode.” This will disable the camera and microphone, and the user will only be able to hear other participants in the meeting. To speak, the user can press the large microphone button at the bottom of the screen.

The update also includes a number of other improvements to car mode, such as:

Larger and more visible buttons for easy tapping while driving.

Support for dark mode.

Improved audio quality.

Reduced data usage.

Google Meet’s car mode is a welcome addition for users who need to participate in meetings while on the go. The new features make it safer and easier to use the app while driving, and they also improve the overall experience.

Android Auto integration:

Google is also working on Android Auto integration for Google Meet. This will allow users to start and join meetings directly from their car’s infotainment system. Android Auto integration is expected to launch in early 2024.

Impact on users and businesses:

Google Meet’s car mode is a valuable feature for users and businesses alike. It allows users to stay connected and productive while on the go, and it helps businesses to reduce distractions and improve safety.

For users, car mode can be a lifesaver when they need to participate in a meeting while driving. It allows them to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel, while still being able to hear and speak to other participants.

For businesses, car mode can help to reduce distractions and improve safety. By allowing employees to participate in meetings while driving, businesses can reduce the need for employees to pull over or stop driving to participate in a meeting. This can lead to increased productivity and reduced safety risks.

