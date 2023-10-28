Google Maps Now Uses AI to Help You Find the Fun

Google Maps is getting a fun upgrade. The popular navigation app is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to help users find places to go and things to do, based on their interests and the popularity of places with other users.

Key Highlights:

Google Maps now uses AI to analyze billions of photos shared by the app’s community and focus on specific activities.

The AI will help users “discover new spots that match exactly what you’re looking for.”

Google Maps will also show you how popular places are at different times of day and in various weather conditions.

The new feature, which is currently available in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US, works by analyzing billions of photos shared by the app’s community. The AI looks for photos that show people doing specific activities, such as eating at restaurants, hiking in parks, or visiting museums.

Once the AI has identified popular activities and places, it recommends them to users in a variety of ways. For example, if you search for “things to do” in Google Maps, you’ll see a list of suggestions, including popular activities and places in your area. You can also see how popular places are at different times of day and in various weather conditions.

Google Maps also uses AI to help users discover new places that they might not have otherwise found. For example, if you’re in a new city and you’re looking for a unique dining experience, Google Maps can recommend restaurants that are popular with locals and that match your interests.

The new AI-powered features in Google Maps are a great way to discover new places and things to do, whether you’re in a new city or just exploring your own backyard.

The new features are currently available in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US. To use them, simply search for “things to do” in Google Maps, or browse the app’s recommendations.

