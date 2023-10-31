Google confirms fix for pink text issue on Pixel 8 Pro always-on display

Google has confirmed that a fix for the pink text issue on the Pixel 8 Pro’s always-on display is coming. The issue was first reported by users shortly after the phone’s launch in October.

Key highlights:

The pink text issue appears to be caused by a software bug that affects the way the always-on display renders text. The issue is not present on all Pixel 8 Pro devices, and it is not clear what causes it to occur on some devices but not others.

Google has not yet provided a timeline for when the fix for the pink text issue will be released. However, the company has stated that it is working on a fix and that it will be released as soon as possible.

In the meantime, users who are experiencing the pink text issue can work around it by disabling the always-on display or by forcing it to run at 120Hz. To disable the always-on display, go to Settings > Display > Advanced > Always on display and toggle off the switch. To force the always-on display to run at 120Hz, go to Settings > Developer options > Advanced > Always on display and toggle on the “Force 120Hz” switch.

It is important to note that forcing the always-on display to run at 120Hz will reduce battery life. Therefore, users should only use this workaround if they are experiencing the pink text issue and they are willing to sacrifice some battery life.

Google has not yet commented on the cause of the pink text issue. However, some users have speculated that it may be related to the Pixel 8 Pro‘s new OLED display. The Pixel 8 Pro is the first Pixel phone to use an OLED display, and it is possible that the software that controls the display is not yet fully optimized.

Google has a good track record of fixing software issues on its Pixel phones. Therefore, it is likely that the pink text issue on the Pixel 8 Pro will be fixed in a future software update. In the meantime, users who are experiencing the issue can work around it by disabling the always-on display or by forcing it to run at 120Hz.