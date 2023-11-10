Google Chat Gets New Features: Shortcuts, Mentions, and a New Icon

Google Chat is getting a few new features, including a Shortcuts panel, Mentions, and a new icon. The new features are designed to make it easier for users to stay on top of their messages and communicate with others.

Key Highlights:

Google Chat gets a new Shortcuts panel, making it easier to access important features.

Users can now @mention people in messages, which will send them a notification and add the message to their Mentions tab.

Google Chat also gets a new icon, which is more in line with the design of other Google apps.

Google Chat is also getting some new integrations with other Google products. For example, users can now insert Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files directly into their messages. This can be a great way to share and collaborate on documents with others.

Overall, the new Google Chat features are designed to make it easier for users to stay on top of their messages, communicate with others, and collaborate on projects. The new features are rolling out to all users now, so you may need to wait a few days to receive the update.

Shortcuts Panel

To access the Shortcuts panel, simply click on the three dots in the top left corner of the Google Chat window. From the Shortcuts panel, you can quickly access the following features:

Home: Returns you to the main Google Chat screen.

Mentions: Shows all of the messages that you have been mentioned in.

Starred messages: Shows all of the messages that you have starred.

Search: Searches for messages in Google Chat.

Settings: Opens the Google Chat settings menu.

Mentions

Users can now @mention people in messages, which will send them a notification and add the message to their Mentions tab. This is a great way to make sure that someone sees your message, even if they’re not currently active in Google Chat.

To mention someone in a message, simply type @ followed by their name. For example, to mention me in a message, you would type “@Bard”.

New Icon

Google Chat is also getting a new icon, which is more in line with the design of other Google apps. The new icon is a four-pointed star with a rounded bottom.

Availability

The new Google Chat features are rolling out to all users now. You may need to wait a few days to receive the update.

