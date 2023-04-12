Global TV brand iFFalcon unveils the most affordable S53 Smart Android TV in India

iFFALCON, a global TV brand for young consumers has unveiled its most affordable Smart Android TV S53 to showcase its distinctiveness in the wave of Internet technology and consumer brands. The launch demonstrates the company’s next-level advancement in the affordable Android TV segment that reinvents the smart viewing experience.

The new S53 Smart Android TV expands iFFALCON’s product range in the country with pre-installed OTT apps for a truly immersive experience. The 32-inch TV boasts a stunning bezel-less design with aesthetic balance and HDR10 for viewers to enjoy an exceptional entertainment experience with precise colour and brightness detailing. In addition, it is built on AIPQ Engine that detects the environment and scales the display and audio to improve the overall functionality.

Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL and iFFALCON, said, “With the launch of our latest S53, we are not only expanding our product portfolio but also keeping true to our promise of bringing infinite possibilities to young people at a highly competitive price. It is our endeavour to consistently innovate and reinvent smart viewing experiences for our valuable customers. With best-in-class performance, we look forward to bringing our legacy to India and holding a strong market position in the country.”

The S53 TV has integrated 24W Speaker Boxes with Dolby Audio that create a powerful sound experience, making each event better than before. Furthermore, it has an intelligent sound mode to enable Standard/Dynamic/Music/Movie/Voice/Game/Sports Sound modes according to the choice and content.

The S53 Smart Android TV is based on Android 11 and 64-bit Quad Core Processor with G31MP2 GPU and 8 GB Storage + 1 GB RAM. Apart from unlimited content, the efficient connectivity boasted in the TV streams faster, further and more stably with Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (x2) and USB (2.0 x 1).

The S53 is priced at Rs. 12,999/-; making it one of the most affordable Smart Android TV available in India. It is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart and customers can avail Up to 12 months NCEMI. As part of the launch initiative, iFFALCON also commenced a quiz contest on Amazon with Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance and Flipkart with Rs. 10,000 Cashback for 10 lucky winners.

iFFALCON is dedicated to bringing infinite possibilities to young people around the world by breaking the boundaries of imagination. So far, the company has established a strong presence in 16 markets including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Russia, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Singapore, and many others.

The global TV brand is aggressively moving on its trajectory to strengthen its presence in India. Last year, the company also launched – a premier 4K HDR TV in India to offer a superior and exceptional viewing experience.