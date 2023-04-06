itel expands its Smart TV portfolio, introduces range of 4K Ultra HD Android TVs

itel, one of the leading electronic brands in Bharat, has announced the launch of their new range of 4K ultra HD G-series of smart televisions, which include three unique models that deliver an immersive and vibrant watching experience, coupled with the latest in processing technology and ultra-bright display. The G4366, G5066 and G5566 models, available in 43, 50 and 55 inch sizes respectively, feature a frameless design and the advanced Android 10 operating system, for a realistic viewing experience. itel has been at the forefront of offering best-in-class technology at the most affordable price and with this new launch, itel has solidified its position as a leading home entertainment brand.

Commenting on the launch, CEO, of TRANSSION India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said “We believe that technology should be accessible to everyone, and our new 4K Ultra HD and Android G series is a testament to that commitment. With its affordability and innovative features, we are excited to empower more households with an immersive entertainment experience that brings people together. With our new smart television Series, we are bringing the power of the Google PlayStore and Google Assistant to every corner of India at an affordable range. We are confident that our new smart TVs will be a game-changer in the Indian market, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on people’s lives.”

The 4k ultra HD G series boasts a frameless design, eliminating the conventional bezel for an immersive and realistic viewing experience. The televisions feature 24 Watt box speakers with Dolby Audio along with ultra-bright display offering brightness up to 350 nits, delivering high-quality sound and display to enhance the overall viewing experience. The G4366, G5066 and G5566 models are available at an impressive INR 21,999, INR 28,999 and INR 33,999 respectively. itel has also launched two more Smart Android Televisions in the G-series powered by 24W Box speakers with Dolby audio for an immersive listening experience. The G3265 and G4365 models come with Android 11 which are priced at INR 10,999 and INR 18,999 respectively.

The G series televisions come with built-in Play Store, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in Chromecast, making it easy for users to access their favorite streaming content directly from their phone, tablet, or laptop to their TV. The included compact smart remote is designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience. Equipped with a Google Assistant button, the remote eliminates the need for tedious typing.

The 4K Ultra HD models of G series TVs come loaded with the Android 10 operating system while the other variants are equipped with Android 11. The 4K G series TV range feature an ARM A53 1.5GHz Quad-core processor and a smart remote control with built-in Google assistance.

Spec Sheet (4K Ultra HD G Series) Model G4366 G5066 G5566 OS Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Memory 2GB+8GB 2GB+8GB 2GB+8GB Processor CPU-ARM A53 1.5GHz Quad core, GPU-G52MC1 CPU-ARM A53 1.5GHz Quad core, GPU-G52MC1 CPU-ARM A53 1.5GHz Quad core, GPU-G52MC1 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, Tuner-1, HDMI-3, USB-2, AV IN-1, Optical-1, RJ45-1 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, Tuner-1, HDMI-3, USB-2, AV IN-2, Optical-1, RJ45-1 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, Tuner-1, HDMI-3, USB-2, AV IN-2, Optical-1, RJ45-1 Power Requirement AC 100～240V, 50/60Hz AC 100～240V, 50/60Hz AC 100～240V, 50/60Hz Power Consumption 100W/< 0.5W(Standby) 120W/< 0.5W(Standby) 120W/< 0.5W(Standby) Display Contrast Ratio- 1300:1, Viewing Angle- 178º/178º Contrast Ratio- 5000:1, Viewing Angle- 178º/178º Contrast Ratio- 1300:1, Viewing Angle- 178º/178º Response Time 8ms 8.0ms 8.0ms Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz Audio 2*12W Box Speakers, Dolby Audio, Built-in multi-scenario sound effects 2*12W Box Speakers, Dolby Audio, Built-in multi-scenario sound effects 2*12W Box Speakers, Dolby Audio, Built-in multi-scenario sound effects TV Dimension 965x85x570mm 1120x90x645mm 1225x90x710mm Net Weight 5.9kg 9.2kg 11.2kg Accessories Voice Remote Control with Batteries, Base Stand with Screws, Wall Mount Kit, AV Cable Voice Remote Control with Batteries, Base Stand with Screws, Wall Mount Kit, AV Cable Voice Remote Control with Batteries, Base Stand with Screws, Wall Mount Kit, AV Cable