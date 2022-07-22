Gizmore launches GIZBUDS 809 and 851 at Rs 999

Ads

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, has expanded its personal audio range with the launch of GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851. These ingenious and innovative earbuds are Made in India and allow for a truly personalised sound experience.

GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 can be effortlessly connected to any mobile device and provide a fully immersive audio experience. These earbuds are designed to fit snugly in the ear and are an ultimate companion for any adventure or workout. Each bud can also be utilised individually, allowing for simultaneous use by two individuals. Housed in a thoughtfully designed protective wireless charging case, GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 are made for the new-age consumers that are always on the go.

The GIZBUD 851 has an elegant and sophisticated appearance and is loaded with functions. It has an immediate wake-up and pairing feature, which means that every time a call comes, all the users can take them out of the case and plug them to connect. A complete all-rounder, GIZBUD 851 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and comes with a Type C charging port. Priced at Rs. 999, GIZBUD 851 are ideal for Indian weather as they are sweat and water resistant.

The GIZBUD 809 is equipped with ENC Noise Reduction to enable crystal clear calls. It has a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging and delivers 24 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition, the GIZBUD 809 comes with IPX4 water resistance. Offering a single-touch voice assistant, GIZBUD 899 is tailor-made for users looking for audio with deep bass. Available at the best buy price of Rs.999, GIZBUD 809 will be available on major offline and online stores.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO Gizmore said, “The launch of our newest True Wireless earbuds were designed to take this rapidly growing category to the next level. We are passionate about bringing innovative yet practical lifestyle products to our customers. As a home-grown brand, we seek to offer the best audio products to the country’s youth at affordable rates. Gizmore already has a sizeable presence in the personal audio space through our extensive range of neckbands, earphones and Bluetooth speaks. Through the launch of GIZBUD 851 and GIZBUD 809, we are looking at bolstering our TWS range. Our current line-up has been well received, and I am sure that users will enjoy these add-ons to our portfolio.

Gizmore is a rapidly expanding consumer electronics company that has imbibed the ‘Make in India’ philosophy and has a clear vision for developing affordable premium products for the Indian masses. The home-grown brand had recently launched a women-centric smartwatch Gizmore Slate in collaboration with Snapdeal. Gizmore has also onboarded Dinesh Karthik as their brand ambassador.