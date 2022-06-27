Gizmore partners with Snapdeal to launch Slate, Made In India women-centric smartwatch

Ads

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of Slate at an introductory price of Rs 2,699. Gizmore Slate is the first women-centric smartwatch from the brand.

Gizmore Slate is an amalgamation of style & functionality and truly embodies the brand’s philosophy of ‘New Age Fitness’. Targeting the women users, Gizmore Slate boasts of a completely unique design that makes it truly stand out. The smartwatch has a rectangular dial with 1.57 inch IPS Curved Display with a 500-nits peak brightness. It also supports Always-on-Display (AoD) feature. Encased in a sleek metal frame, Gizmore Slate comes with a premium silicone strap to enhance the look and feel. The smartwatch has been launched in pink, grey and black colours and will retail exclusively on Snapdeal for an unbeatable price of Rs 2,299. This sale price will be for the first 1,000 consumers on Snapdeal, after which it will be available for Rs. 2,699.

Designed for women on the go, Gizmore Slate comes packed with an array of wellness features to track daily activities. The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, hydration alert, meditative breathing and menstrual cycle tracker. It has multiple sports modes, including Running, Yoga, Swimming, Basketball, Cycling, Trekking, Aerobics, etc. The smartwatch comes infused with modern-day features such as body temperature, Bluetooth calling and Alexa voice assistant. Gizmore Slate offers unmatched personalization as it supports more than 100 watch faces and a powerful battery, which can deliver up to seven days of nonstop performance on a single charge.

Smartwatches have become an integral part of our lives and have moved beyond the functionality of a simple watch. At Gizmore, we are continuously working towards offering superior quality products packed with features at a price that suits all. We found a gap in the market, that there are not many smartwatches that cater to women, some of them are too large, too sporty or too techy-looking. Slate is a fashion-forward smartwatch that is designed keeping women in mind and will serve their need for an all-in-one smartwatch that helps them reach their fitness & wellness goals”, says Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.

“There is a rise in demand for a budget smartwatch equipped with wellness and connectivity features with battery longevity. For our value-focused customers, we are happy that Gizmore chose Snapdeal as its preferred platform to reach them in Tier 2 & 3 towns.” said Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal Limited.

Gizmore had recently launched its Made in India GIZFIT 910 Pro. The unisex smartwatch has been well-accepted in the market. The home-grown brand has also roped in ace-cricketer Dinesh Karthik to drive a stronger connection with the youth. Gizmore is also a part of the “Swasth Bharat – FIT INDIA” mission, and through this partnership, it aims to play a more significant role in making India fit.