Gifting Guide: Gift ‘smart’ this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is around the corner, and what better way to surprise your hero than with gifts that upgrade his daily life? From gadgets that complement his hobbies to something that keeps him entertained, here’s your chance to pamper your father with some gifts that will make his life convenient.

1.Echo Dot (5th Gen) Combo with Amazon Smart Plug : Tired of running minor errands like hunting for your dad’s phone or the AC remote? Gift the ease of voice controls to your dad with the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with in-built ultrasound motion detection, temperature sensor and new tap gesture controls. Pair it with an Amazon smart plug and add a layer of convenience to his everyday life. Your dad can just say, “Alexa, find my phone” or “Alexa, AC ON karo” and get his tasks done in a jiffy. Alexa can help him listen to his favourite music, catch up on news and cricket, entertain him with its wit, and much more. The combo is priced at INR 6,848.

2.All-New Kindle 11th GenGot a Dad who’s a total bookworm? This all-new Kindle is the perfect gift you need to buy. It comes with built-in adjustable front light so he can seamlessly read indoors and outdoors at any time of day. Its light and compact build makes it easy to handle and carry around. It also features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. The all-new Kindle will find its way into the heart of any father. The product is priced at INR 9,999.

3.Fire TV Stick 4K Max: After a long day of hard work, a little comfort can go a long way. Gift your dad the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and spend precious family time together watching movies, cricket, and his favorite shows. With brilliant picture and immersive sound, access to 4K Ultra HD, and the all-new Alexa Voice Remote, a great family binge-watch session might just be the best way to spend the day with your hero. The product is priced at INR 6,499

#JustAsk Alexa: Instead of trying to surprise your dad with novelty ties and shirts, why not go for something that directly improves his day-to-day life at home? Alexa can become your dad’s newest companion and has endless ways to keep him entertained. From music to weather updates, jokes to news – Alexa has something for every dad. Want to surprise him with a twist? Just ask, “Alexa, praise my dad” or “Alexa, give me a father’s day poem.” You can also just say, “Alexa, give me a dad joke” and see who does it better.