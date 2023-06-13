Grab great offers during Amazon India’s ‘Smartphones EMI Carnival

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of cutting-edge technology, sleek designs, and irresistible deals with the ongoing Amazon.in India’s ‘Smartphones EMI Carnival’ until 30th June. Offering an extensive range of brands, models, and features, along with attractive deals and flexible payment options, the carnival will leave one spoiled for choice. So get ready to embark on a smartphone shopping spree like never before from top brands such as iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Tecno, and many more.
Here are some of the popular smartphones available on Amazon.in with exciting deals and offers from sellers.
- iQOO Neo 6 5G– iQOO Neo 6 5G comes with Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, 1300 nits peak brightness, 80W flash charge technology and 4700mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 24,999 along with an EMI tenure of 3 months and prime advantage tenure of 6 months.
- Samsung M14 5G– Monster Galaxy M14 5G comes with 6.6 FHD+ display, 5nm processor, 50MP triple camera and 6000 mAh battery. The phone supports 13 Indian 5G bands. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 13,490 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G– Capture all the drama that social media needs with the stunning 50MP Quad camera and it’s fun mode. This smartphone additionally comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 6000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 15,999 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- iQOO Neo 7 5G– iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G, 120W flash charge, 6.78” 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP OIS Camera and dual stereo speakers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 27,999 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- iQOO 9 Pro 5G– iQOO 9 Pro 5G is the new performance king that comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and 120W flash charge. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 44,990 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite– This smartphone comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP main camera, 16MP front camera and a display of 6.59’ inches. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 18,999 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- OnePlus Nord 2T – OnePlus Nord 2T has everything one could ask for. It comes with 80W supervooc fast charging, 50MP Sony flagship camera, 32MP front camera and AMOLED display. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 28,999 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G– Stands out, Stands up, Unfolds- Galaxy Z Fold4 5G can multitask with its 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen. It is the world’s first water resistant foldable smartphone and supports S-Pen. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 147,999 along with an EMI tenure of 6 months and prime advantage tenure of 9 months.
- iQOO 11 5G– The beast iQOO 11 5G comes with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 2K E6 AMOLED display, 1800 nits brightness and 120W flash charge. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 51,999 along with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Xiaomi 13 Pro– The Xiaomi 13 Pro has flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4nm processor that is designed to provide groundbreaking performance. It comes with 6.73 inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, 4820mAh battery and 50MP Leica professional optics. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 73,999 along with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Redmi K50i– Reimagine photography with 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro triple camera setup. This smartphone comes with 6.6″ FHD, 5080mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 19,249 along with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Xiaomi 12 pro– This smartphone comes with a 6.73” WQHD + 120Hz AMOLED display that includes AdaptiveSync Pro which is a master in clarity, brightness and smoothness. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 43,249 along with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G– This smartphone includes a Pro-grade Camera that lets one make their nights epic with Nightography. The sensor pulls in more light and the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare. Additionally, fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 52,999 with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G– It’s the first Galaxy S that comes with an embedded S Pen. One can write comfortably like writing on paper. It can turn quick notes into legible text and customers can even use Air Actions to control their phone remotely. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 102,999 along with an EMI tenure of 9 months and prime advantage tenure of 12 months.
- Redmi 10 Power– It comes with 680 snapdragon power, up to 11GB RAM, 6000 mAh 2 day battery, 6.71’ display and 50MP camera setup. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 11,249 along with an EMI tenure of 15 months and prime advantage tenure of 18 months
- Tecno Phantom X2– It comes with world’s 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, extraordinary 64MP OIS ultra clear night camera and 6.8″ FHD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 39,999 along with an EMI tenure of 15 months and prime advantage tenure of 18 months
- Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G– Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is beyond the extraordinary as it comes with world’s first retractable portrait lens, world’s 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, 6.8″ FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display, 5160mAh battery, 50 MP camera and 5th Gen AI Processor APU 590. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 49,999 along with an EMI tenure of 15 months and prime advantage tenure of 18 months.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 5G– Samsung Galaxy S23 5G smartphone is designed to capture night shots and provide a smooth gaming experience. It comes with a 6.1” inch dynamic AMOLED display, 50 MP wide camera and 3900 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 69,999 along with an EMI tenure of 21 months and prime advantage tenure of 24 months.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G– Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G smartphone is designed to make multitasking easier, capture night shots and provide a smooth gaming experience. It comes with a 6.6” inch dynamic AMOLED display, 50 MP wide camera and 4700 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 89,999 along with an EMI tenure of 21 months and prime advantage tenure of 24 months.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G– Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone is designed to re-invent premium experiences like never before. It comes with groundbreaking camera capabilities such as a 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels that can capture images with epic details. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 116,999 along with an EMI tenure of 21 months and prime advantage tenure of 24 months.