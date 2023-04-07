Get the best of both worlds with Fire-Boltt Collide

Fire-Boltt, a homegrown smart wearable brand, announces the launch of its all-new smartwatch – Collide. A perfect combination of form and function, Collide is made for those who dare to be different. The smartwatch comes with a splendid quadrangle metallic body built with a circular finish and rounded screen. Featuring a spectacular 1.32” HD display, 360*360 pixels resolution, and 500 nits brightness, the smartwatch stands out with its unconventional looks and high-tech features. Available on Amazon and fireboltt.com at INR 2999, the smartwatch comes in 5 classic color variants- Brown, Matte Black, Grey, Silver Black, and Grey Black.

The all-new Fire-Boltt Collide is loaded with a slew of exciting features like BT calling, voice assistance, and 70 sports modes. With its 100+ watch faces, unconventional design, and rotating crown, this smartwatch provides a contemporary look with its flawless fusion of classic and modern design elements. Collide features a 10.7 mm ultra-thin body which makes it feather-light and comfortable to wear all day long. Powered by a 300 mAh high voltage battery, the smartwatch lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “The all-new Collide smartwatch is a true testament to Fire-Boltt’s commitment to cater to all categories of smartwatch enthusiasts. Collide is a seamless amalgamation of round and square dials to create a one-of-a-kind timepiece for those who seek the best of both worlds.”

Fire-Boltt Collide smartwatch comes with the brand’s signature health suite, which includes a heart rate tracker, SpO2 tracker, and sleep cycle monitor. It is also equipped with a voice assistance feature that lets users give voice commands and get the work done on the go. The smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant which means the users don’t have to fret about the occasional water splashes. Additionally, smart notifications, personal reminders, remote camera control, weather updates, and many more attractive features encompass the smartwatch’s impressive list of capabilities.