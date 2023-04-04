Fire-Boltt presents Pristine, its first-ever Women’s LUXE Edition smartwatch

Fire-Boltt, a homegrown smart wearable brand, announces the launch of its first-ever women’s LUXE Edition smartwatch, Pristine. A perfect blend of elegance and intelligence, this latest smartwatch from the brand’s LUXE range is loaded with advanced features to help women stay connected and healthy. An ode to women’s spirit, this sophisticated timepiece comes with a sleek round-screen display that offers a royal look and classic feel. Its delicate crown, shell-printed stainless steel bezel metal button, and integrated back shell highlight its exquisite craftsmanship. Pristine features a stunning 1.32’ HD display with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution and is now available on Flipkart at INR 2999 onwards.

With an innovative watch body design, Fire-Boltt Pristine has a line-like silhouette, highlighting pure modern aesthetics. Its 43 mm dial configuration, 3D curved glass, and every gesture emanate femininity and elegance. The smartwatch is available in two varieties of straps- Silicon and Ceramic. While the Silicon strap comes in 3 colors- Pink, Silver, and Gold; the Ceramic variant comes in a striking pearl-white color with a gold dial. Apart from its spectacular design, Pristine is also high on functionality. It is equipped with top-of-the-line features like smart Bluetooth calling, 60 exclusive sports modes, remote camera control, and much more!

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “We are ecstatic to introduce our first-ever Women’s LUXE Edition smartwatch. Crafted with utmost precision and artistry, Pristine is an ode to the spirit of women. We are confident that this elegant timepiece will delight our female customers as it will fulfill their fitness as well as fashion needs.”

Fire-Boltt Pristine comes with the brand’s signature health suite which means the users can track their heart rate, SpO2 level, menstrual cycle and sleep cycle on the go. Moreover, the smartwatch has 2 types of menu layouts and a variety of elegant watch faces to match any outfit or mood. Remote camera control, 210 mAh long battery life, smart notifications, sedentary reminders, and many more fascinating features round out the smartwatch’s impressive list of capabilities.