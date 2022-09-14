Get ready to celebrate festivities with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 starting on 23rd September

Amazon.in’s festive event, ‘The Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2022 will start from September 23, 2022, with Prime members getting early access. Customers can enjoy never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of products from lakhs of Small Medium Business (SMBs). GIF 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “We are excited to serve our customers with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from 2 lakh local stores, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various startups. Amazon Great India Festival will offer customers to shop from India’s largest selection across electronics, grocery, fashion and beauty, everyday essentials, and more. We are delighted to partner with leading brands to launch more than 2,000 new products and delivery products with speed and safety across all serviceable pin code of India. We will continue to maximise seller and partner success and provide the convenience of shopping in 8 regional languages along with English, while giving the option to also shop using voice. We look forward to a buoyant festive season with our campaign #AmazonSeLiya.”

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, BoAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.

Sneak Peek into the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.in

Amazon LIVE: This GIF, customers can directly interact with experts who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real-time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make an informed purchase decision. We also have livestreams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts.

Win More, Shop More with Amazon Pay: Customers get a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival. Moreover, a customer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get INR 50 back. Additionally, to make festival shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get flat INR 150 back along with instant credit up to INR 60,000. Those who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI can get 10% back up to INR 50, while those who are in the gifting mode can enjoy up to 10% back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

Get the year’s best deals on Amazon devices: Make your home smarter by availing great offers on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle range of devices, and Alexa smart home combos. Customers can also ask Alexa on their Echo devices and Amazon shopping app (Android only) to navigate and know more about Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Just say, “Alexa, what is Great Indian Festival”.

Bulk Discounts and Great Deals with GST Invoice for Business Buyers on Amazon Business: This festive season, Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoice and 40% more with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories like laptops, desktops and monitors, TV, appliances, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands including ABC. In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like deals, bank offers, and coupons business customers will get to save an additional 10% through business exclusive deals on over 8000 products. Register for Amazon Business for free to avail the offers!

Make Hassle Free Bookings with Amazon: Enjoy a variety of exciting offers and rewards when booking your flights, trains, buses, and movie tickets during the Great Indian Festival. Save up to 20% on flights and plan up to 12 months in advance to avoid last-minute ticket fees. With Amazon offering zero additional fees on all train ticket bookings, you can say goodbye to extra payment gateway charges while booking your train journeys. Additionally, those who want to step out and watch the biggest releases of the year in theatres during the holiday season will get to save up to 25% on their movie ticket bookings.

Non-Stop Entertainment for Customers with Prime Video and Mini TV:

Prime Video: This festive season, Prime Video will treat its customers to a power packed line-up of titles across genres and languages. The upcoming content slate includes an interesting array of titles such as Amazon Original Movies – Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer Maja Ma and Telugu thriller Ammu starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. Also returning is the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Emmy nominated series Four More Shots Please. Prime members will also be able to stream Season 1 of international original sci-fi series The Peripheral. Rounding off this exciting line-up, customers will also be treated to brand new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with a new episode dropping each week leading up to the epic season finale on October 14. That’s not all! There is more in store for consumers, with additional blockbuster movies that will be announced closer to the festive season. Live cricket will also be back on Prime Video as fans of the game will be able to catch the T20I Tri-Nation Series between New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan starting October 7th, and ‘Diwali Special Offers’ that will get announced for Prime Video Channels.

miniTV: This Great Indian Festival, there will be non-stop entertainment with Amazon miniTV – no paid subscription required. Laugh out loud with Case Toh Banta Hai where you will see Riteish Deshmukh – Junta ka lawyer, level the most bizarre and hilarious allegations every Friday against some of the biggest celebrities of Bollywood! Experience the mini–Movie Festival, featuring 5 slice of life short films. Also binge watch fan favorite web series like Please Find Attached, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas & more by top digital production houses. You can also view new smartphone or gadget unboxing and review videos from India’s top tech experts – Rajiv Makhni, Trakin’ Tech and Tech Burner!

Festive Preparedness at Amazon: Every year, tens and thousands of associates and partners across our fulfilment centers, sortation centers, and delivery stations prepare for the GIF. Amazon India has over 60 Fulfilment Centers, Sortation Centers across 19 states, and over 1850 Amazon-owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners ready to deliver smiles to customers across the country. We have recently strengthened operational engagement with the Indian Railways, with more than 325 inter-city transportation lanes for the movement of customer packages. This is a 5X increase in railway lanes since we began working with the Indian Railways in 2019 and is one of the enablers to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. With this expansion, Amazon India now ferries customer packages with the Indian Railways to cities in Maharashtra such as Nanded, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad among others. Customers can also avail assisted shopping experience from over 1 lakh Amazon Easy stores across the country.