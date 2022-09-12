Gearing up for the festivity, Amazon.in Offers Flat 50% Selling Fee Waiver

Ads

To help new sellers kickstart their e-commerce journey this festive season, Amazon.in announced that all new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 to October 26th and launching within 90 days from date of registration shall be eligible to avail 50% waiver on selling fee* across all categories. This is one of the fees that all sellers pay for selling their products on Amazon.in and is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer.

Amazon India also announced that lakhs of sellers across India are looking forward to potential benefits from this festive season. This includes businesses of all sizes including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in. Amazon India also offers various programs for local neighbourhood stores across many states of India to integrate their offline services and a chance to sell online on Amazon.in such as through focused programs like Local Shops on Amazon.

Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India said, “This festive season our focus continues to be on sellers potentially maximizing their success while endeavoring to provide our customers unmatched value and the convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime. We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season. We hope that this festive season will bring growth and success to all our sellers and that we continue to offer our customers the widest selection, convenience, and fast delivery for them to look forward to celebrating this festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Amazon India has been investing in scaling up infrastructure to enable sellers from anywhere in India to serve customers all over the country. Every year, tens and thousands of associates and partners across Amazon Fulfilment Centers, Sortation Centers and Delivery Stations prepare for the Great Indian Festival. Amazon India has over 60 Fulfillment Centers, Sortation Centers across 19 states and over 1850 Amazon owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I Have Space partners and thousands of Seller flex partners ready to deliver smiles to customers across the country.

Sellers on Amazon.in can leverage fulfillment programs from Amazon like Easy Ship and Seller Flex to further expand their business within their cities and other locations across India. Easy ship and Seller Flex help sellers with a possible cost effective storage and logistics solutions for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Business (S