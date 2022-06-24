Get Infinix NOTE 11 with AMOLED screen for just INR 8,549 during Flipkart Electronics Sale

Ads

For those who missed the previous sale and are waiting to lay their hands on their favourite Infinix devices now is the perfect opportunity to make it happen at the ongoing Flipkart Electronics sale. The premium smartphone brand from the TRANSSION group has come up with massive discounts on its latest popular devices from June 23 to June 29.

There’s more! Consumers can avail of an instant additional discount of 10% with purchases made from SBI Credit Card and a prepaid discount worth INR 1000 on any Debit and credit card transactions. With such amazing offers, customers can have their hands on NOTE 11 (4/64) at the lowest price of an AMOLED screen smartphone, available at only INR 8549 (inclusive of all offers).

Smart 6: Promising highest storage, bigger & brighter screen, Smart 6 comes with an antibacterial back panel, which is a first in the industry to reduce the spread of bacteria and ensure instant health protection for its users. While it is the slimmest device in this price segment with just 8.8mm thickness, Smart 6 provides a bigger and brighter mobile viewing experience with its first-in-segment 6.6” HD+ screen and 500 NITS of brightness. Backed by the latest Android 11(Go Edition), Smart 6 is powered by a 12nm Helio A22 Quad-Core processor and comes with a pre-installed Android Go feature to improve the app start-up time by almost 15%. Backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery with the power marathon feature, the smartphone features an 8MP dual rear camera and an upgraded 5MP selfie camera.

Hot 12 Play: The all-rounder smartphone stands has a 6.82” display with HD+ resolution, biggest in the segment with a first-in-segment 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, making the device supremely smooth. Operating on the latest Android 11, Infinix HOT 12 Play comes installed with a UniSoc T610 processor with best-in-class 13 MP Dual rear camera and an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The device is backed by the biggest battery of 6000mAh with first-in-segment 10W charge support with Type C cable.

Hot 11 2022: The ergonomically stylish device stands out for its 6.7” FHD+ resolution. It is the only device in the price segment to have a punch-hole display and a side-mounted Fingerprint sensor. Along with the big screen, the smartphone has a brightness of 500 NITS and a 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. Operating on the latest Android 11, the Infinix HOT 11 2022 comes installed with the UniSoc T610 processor and is the country’s first device in this segment that comes with a 13 MP AI Dual rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. The refreshing new device in the HOT series is backed by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging capability and Type C cable. The battery is further supported by the Power Marathon technology to optimise power by up to 25%.

Zero 5G: Designed with a first-in-segment uni-curve styled panel, Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78” FHD+ LTPS IPS display with a whopping 120 Hz Refresh Rate & 240 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, for smooth interaction between the users’ fingers. The device is powered by a high-end first-in-segment MediaTek Density 900 processor and it is also the first smartphone supported by the latest LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage that can help store and transfer large files, switch between multiple apps, and have uninterrupted gaming sessions at lightning speeds. Zero 5G features a triple rear camera set up with 48 MP as the primary camera lens and a 13 MP Portrait lens that comes with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom to capture breathtaking close-ups of distant objects in any scenario. To sustain the power during long hours of heavy usage, the device is backed by a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with a 33W high-voltage and low-current fast-charging technology certified by TUV Rheinland.

Note 11: The powerful new NOTE 11s comes with a 6.95” punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is the second in its price segment to be backed by a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. The device also stands out for its 50 MP camera and a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support through a Type C charger.

Note 11s: Yet another promising, superior gaming device from the house of Infinix, NOTE 11s comes with a 6.95” punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz ensuring super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen. It is also the second device in its segment to be backed by a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. Featuring an exceptional 50 MP AI Triple rear camera, the smartphone is powered by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 33W of Safe Fast Charge Support certified by TUV Rheinland.

Hot 11s: A massive upgrade in the HOT series, HOT 11S is a #FastForward device backed by the latest processor Helio G88 (12nm) Octa-core processor, MediatekHyperEngine 2.0 gaming technology and the novel Dar-Link Game Boost technology. Operating on the latest Android 11 with the upgraded XOS 7.6 skin, the device stands out for its 6.78” display with FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, and a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge support.

Consumers can also grab the latest smartphones by Infinix, like Zero 5G, NOTE 11S, HOT 12 Play, Smart 6, HOT 11 2022, etc., at huge discounts.

Model Price Offer Pre-Paid offer Offer Price Smart 6 7499 200 7299 Hot 12 Play 8999 500 8499 Hot 11 2022 9999 1000 8999 Zero 5G 19,999 2000 17,999 Note 11s (6/64) 13,999 2000 1000 10,999 Note 11s (8/128) 15,999 2000 1000 12,999 Hot 11s (4/64) 10,999 500 10,499 Hot11s (4/128) 11,999 1000 1000 9999 Note 11 (4/64) 12,499 2000 1000 9499 Note 11 (6/128) 14,499 2000 1000 11,499